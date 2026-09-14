Politics donald trump

Donald Trump claimed he was a young boy during the Falklands War, and counting entered the chat – 17 favourite takedowns of President Delulu

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 14th, 2026

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If Spitting Image hadn’t got there first, we’d be begging someone to make a documentary about Trump and call it ‘The President’s Brain is Missing’, because he can claim it’s called ‘the weave’ until his face goes from orange to blue, but we all know it’s really just word salad.

During his recent visit to Ireland, a journalist asked him about the brewing diplomatic upset between the UK and his pet project, Argentina, over the Falkland Islands.

“Well, the Falkland Islands is very interesting, because here we go again. I remember as a young boy, pretty young boy anyway. But the Falkland Islands and, er, I think it was a different country at that time, the UK a little bit.

But they went in and they took it over. I’m not sure if they’re doing that. They have a little problem with immigration. They have a little problem with energy and they have some other problems they have to take care of.

So I don’t know, you know, I don’t know if they’re going to be willing to travel that far. That is very far away. You’re talking about weeks by boat.”

Here’s ‘young boy’ Donald Trump in 1982, when the Falklands War happened – and, incidentally, a full 149 years after the UK gained control of the territory.

Donald Trump in 1982, aged 36

Nathan Fillion looking as though he's about to say something, then thinking better of it

As if that little trip down Delusion Alley weren’t enough, let’s not forget that he also said this –

“I’m sure I’ll be called into that potential disaster, but if they do, I’m sure I’ll be able to settle it out.”

If he settles it like he’s settled Russia-Ukraine, and Israel-Palestine, we’re doomed.

We feel sorry for any historians who had to sit through his Ted Talk on the Falklands, but they weren’t the only ones left baffled by it.

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