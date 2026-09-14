Donald Trump claimed he was a young boy during the Falklands War, and counting entered the chat – 17 favourite takedowns of President Delulu

Politics donald trump

If Spitting Image hadn’t got there first, we’d be begging someone to make a documentary about Trump and call it ‘The President’s Brain is Missing’, because he can claim it’s called ‘the weave’ until his face goes from orange to blue, but we all know it’s really just word salad.

During his recent visit to Ireland, a journalist asked him about the brewing diplomatic upset between the UK and his pet project, Argentina, over the Falkland Islands.

Trump says he was a "young boy" when the Falklands War happened in 1982 (he was 35 years old) pic.twitter.com/3M6vIzzzf0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2026

“Well, the Falkland Islands is very interesting, because here we go again. I remember as a young boy, pretty young boy anyway. But the Falkland Islands and, er, I think it was a different country at that time, the UK a little bit. But they went in and they took it over. I’m not sure if they’re doing that. They have a little problem with immigration. They have a little problem with energy and they have some other problems they have to take care of. So I don’t know, you know, I don’t know if they’re going to be willing to travel that far. That is very far away. You’re talking about weeks by boat.”

Here’s ‘young boy’ Donald Trump in 1982, when the Falklands War happened – and, incidentally, a full 149 years after the UK gained control of the territory.

As if that little trip down Delusion Alley weren’t enough, let’s not forget that he also said this –

“I’m sure I’ll be called into that potential disaster, but if they do, I’m sure I’ll be able to settle it out.”

If he settles it like he’s settled Russia-Ukraine, and Israel-Palestine, we’re doomed.

We feel sorry for any historians who had to sit through his Ted Talk on the Falklands, but they weren’t the only ones left baffled by it.

1.

Uh. Donald Trump was 36 years old when the Falklands war broke out in 1982. This is incomprehensible verbal diarrhea. He’s just gone. https://t.co/hZEu5FwX6C — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) September 12, 2026

2.

The US President literally knows less than every other person in the room that he is in. Everyone is having to pretend that his answers hold value, when every single person there knows that he is clueless. Trump, like Reform in the UK, represents the triumph of ignorance. https://t.co/8UtZdFPKYl — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) September 13, 2026

3.

He was age regressing during the Falklands war https://t.co/xhGCljeQLF — maddy catgirlprostate (@catgirlprostate) September 13, 2026

4.

In fairness mentally he varies from toddler to pre-adolescent boy. https://t.co/4XgIWO6zTf — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 12, 2026

5.

Trump claiming (re Falklands war) that he was a "young boy" of 35 in 1982 might be a key to what's going on in that particular cranium. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 12, 2026

6.

The Falkland Islands became a British colony in 1833. The Falkland Islands war was in 1982, when Piggy was 34 years old. Sharp as a sock full of soup, as they say in the Great White North. https://t.co/rI2VnhrCch — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) September 12, 2026

7.

The mind of a child. https://t.co/dsUdHkCMcl — Sir Norman of Nowhere. 🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam67) September 12, 2026

8.

🚨 Trump was asked whether he discussed the Falkland Islands with @andyburnham 🔥 His answer should alarm Britain. He wrongly described Britain as having “went in and took it over”when Argentina invaded the islands in 1982 and Britain liberated them. He then questioned… https://t.co/jICnBvDSRk — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) September 12, 2026

9.