People who aren’t usually patriotic have been sharing the things that genuinely make them proud to be English – and it’s lovely stuff

Life england patriotism

If we ask you to imagine a typical English ‘patriot’, a very specific, aggressive image may spring to mind – especially after recent events. Giant St George’s flags, rowdy chanting, faces flushed by both sunburn and rage. That kind of thing.

But Twitter user SagePSUA decided to reclaim the concept by asking non-patriotic English folk to share the quirky, understated everyday things that actually make them proud of their country.

She kicked things off with a list of her own.

Hello Twitter. I woild like to introduce to you my official list; things I (an English person) am patriotic about (despite not being patriotic at all) suggestions welcome. pic.twitter.com/aJgz3cGoD1 — Sage🇵🇸🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️she/they🪩 (@iamevil56) September 4, 2026

It’s worth a closer look.

Lovely stuff. People were only too happy to add to the list.

1.

May I humbly suggest horrible histories, spoons and greggs — carolina 🍒 (@heartsfordnp) September 4, 2026

2.

i’d also like to propose famous children’s author jacqueline wilson known for writing insane books — ace 💽🚬 (@a__ac0rn) September 4, 2026

3.

supermarket meal deals — Rebecca (@arbitrarygenius) September 4, 2026

4.

britpop, bake off, and queen (band) — ace 💽🚬 (@a__ac0rn) September 4, 2026

5.

The number of free museums! Found out recently that the British Museum (it has its issues pls I know) was the first museum in the world to consider its collection as the property of the people instead of a king or whatever, so it and a load of other museums in the uk are all free — isabelle 🛸 (@IBRice101) September 4, 2026

6.

I would also say Gavin and Stacey but it depends on how much you can tolerate James Corden — Louuu (@_LouiseLouise_) September 4, 2026

7.

mini eggs need to be on there too — ♔♡ (@KING0FMYHEARTS) September 4, 2026

8.

I mean can we add Bob Mortimer please (and Ted the dog) — RosieLeeGla (@Rosielee_glasgo) September 5, 2026

9.