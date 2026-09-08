Life england patriotism

People who aren’t usually patriotic have been sharing the things that genuinely make them proud to be English – and it’s lovely stuff

David Harris. Updated September 8th, 2026

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If we ask you to imagine a typical English ‘patriot’, a very specific, aggressive image may spring to mind – especially after recent events. Giant St George’s flags, rowdy chanting, faces flushed by both sunburn and rage. That kind of thing.

But Twitter user SagePSUA decided to reclaim the concept by asking non-patriotic English folk to share the quirky, understated everyday things that actually make them proud of their country.

She kicked things off with a list of her own.

It’s worth a closer look.

Lovely stuff. People were only too happy to add to the list.

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