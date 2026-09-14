Politics Laura Kuenssberg Reform UK Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick told Laura Kuenssberg that the two crypto billionaires bankrolling Reform are just “patriotic Brits”, and even she wasn’t buying it

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 14th, 2026

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By now, you’ll be aware that Reform UK has gone further into their Magafication of British politics by receiving pledges for two £36 million donations from crypto billionaires within 48 hours.

The first donor was crypto billionaire Ben Delo, who was convicted in the US of failing to ensure his platform wasn’t used for money laundering, before being pardoned by that bastion (or a word very like that) of propriety, Donald Trump.

He moved back to the UK in April, specifcally so he would be able to donate to Reform after Labour began the process of capping overseas donations. Delo had already given Reform £4 million earlier in the year.

Their second money pot came from Thailand-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, who had already donated more than £22 million to Farage’s political projects over the years.

Harborne is also the man behind the £5 million so-called gift to Nigel Farage that saw the current spiral downwards of Reform’s place in the polls, as that and other donations continue to be investigated by the Parliamentary Standards commissioner – and by the police.

As you’d expect, People were unimpressed by the development.

On Sunday, fairly recent Tory-to-Reform convert Robert Jenrick spoke to Laura Kuenssberg about the donations, and she asked how Reform could describe itself as the party of the people, when they’re so clearly in the pocket of crypto billionaires. Not in those words, obviously – she’s still laura Kuenssberg.

“How can you be the party of ordinary people when you’re bankrolled by billionaires?”

“These are two people who are patriotic Brits, they love this country. They’re worried that it’s in a mess and slipping away_”

“One of them lives in Thailand.”

When even Laura Kuenssberg is turning the spotlight on a right-wing politician’s responses, you know they’re on shaky ground.

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Food for thought.

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Reform UK has received a total of £72m from crypto billionaires over two days, but Nigel Farage says they want “nothing” in return – 20 savage responses that are right on the money

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