Robert Jenrick told Laura Kuenssberg that the two crypto billionaires bankrolling Reform are just “patriotic Brits”, and even she wasn’t buying it

Politics Laura Kuenssberg Reform UK Robert jenrick

By now, you’ll be aware that Reform UK has gone further into their Magafication of British politics by receiving pledges for two £36 million donations from crypto billionaires within 48 hours.

Astounding story. Reform receives a *second* £36m donation from a crypto billionaire in 48 hours. Christopher Harborne- the £5m benefactor- has matched Ben Delo's money pound for pound. £72m in total. Approaching US politics sort of money. https://t.co/trVTj0hfUv — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) September 12, 2026

The first donor was crypto billionaire Ben Delo, who was convicted in the US of failing to ensure his platform wasn’t used for money laundering, before being pardoned by that bastion (or a word very like that) of propriety, Donald Trump.

🚨 BREAKING: Crypto billionaire Ben Delo has donated £36m to Reform UK – the biggest ever donation to a UK political party pic.twitter.com/tLyL99UCA5 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 11, 2026

He moved back to the UK in April, specifcally so he would be able to donate to Reform after Labour began the process of capping overseas donations. Delo had already given Reform £4 million earlier in the year.

Their second money pot came from Thailand-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, who had already donated more than £22 million to Farage’s political projects over the years.

The crypto industry just bought Britain. Farage receives SECOND £36m donation, this one from Christopher Harborne pic.twitter.com/8QqMQeDiRw — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) September 12, 2026

Harborne is also the man behind the £5 million so-called gift to Nigel Farage that saw the current spiral downwards of Reform’s place in the polls, as that and other donations continue to be investigated by the Parliamentary Standards commissioner – and by the police.

As you’d expect, People were unimpressed by the development.

Reform announce more donations from upstanding British donors. pic.twitter.com/MUkadQuHEK — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) September 13, 2026

Don’t forget Reform said Taylor Swift concert tickets could influence UK politics but millions and millions of pounds from crypto billionaires has no impact whatsoever. — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) September 13, 2026

Honoured and Humbled to be given a load of dodgy crypto cash from a convicted money launderer. https://t.co/C02vRzrGVN — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) September 12, 2026

On Sunday, fairly recent Tory-to-Reform convert Robert Jenrick spoke to Laura Kuenssberg about the donations, and she asked how Reform could describe itself as the party of the people, when they’re so clearly in the pocket of crypto billionaires. Not in those words, obviously – she’s still laura Kuenssberg.

“These are two people who are patriotic Brits” Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick defends his party taking £72 million in donations from just two billionaire businessmen#BBCLauraKhttps://t.co/CkTHGctZ4k pic.twitter.com/oLLkHjlDy3 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 13, 2026

“How can you be the party of ordinary people when you’re bankrolled by billionaires?” “These are two people who are patriotic Brits, they love this country. They’re worried that it’s in a mess and slipping away_” “One of them lives in Thailand.”

When even Laura Kuenssberg is turning the spotlight on a right-wing politician’s responses, you know they’re on shaky ground.

1.

Just Robert Jenrick here explaining how two crypto billionaires living abroad in order to pay less tax rather than their fair share to actually er – help the poor -are somehow "patriotic". This from the man that said the walking stick thugs ought to be given medals for brutally… pic.twitter.com/nlLwDvxVDJ — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 13, 2026

2.

Patriotic Brits. One of whom lives in Thailand. The other in Hong Kong. Reform thinks the public are idiots. https://t.co/2gnfzFpORb — Mark Vipond (@MarkVipond) September 13, 2026

3.

They are a party of millionaires working for billionaires. Simple. https://t.co/X3LJA4Vy37 — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) September 13, 2026

4.

One so patriotic in supporting the country they live in Thailand The other living in Hong Kong – yesterday Richard Tice could not even state that he has as yet moved back to the UK………. https://t.co/CXVzEmoGED — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 13, 2026

5.

Robert Jenrick – These (Christopher Harborne and Ben Delo) are two people who are patriotic Brits who love this country.

Laura Kuensberg – One of them lives in Thailand.

Oh and don’t forget the one only moved to the UK recently purely to donate to Reform.#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/wrMPuBPTjz — Mike H (@mikoh123) September 13, 2026

6.

7.

Only 2 of 45 million in the electorate. More money than the remaining 45 contributed. How does that represent all the people? https://t.co/ewFD9IOpJi — Tim Clapham (@CrossofBexhill) September 13, 2026

8.

If these foreign based, so called “patriotic Brits”, loved their country so much, then they should have stayed here, and paid their bloody taxes 😡😡 https://t.co/GWcvA29kGq — Bernard McEldowney (@BernardMcEldown) September 14, 2026

9.

Robert Jenrick says billionaire Christopher Harborne is a patriotic Brit who loves this country. He loves it so much he's based in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/30dOhy1SdC — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) September 13, 2026

10.

They love it so much they choose to live elsewhere and try to wield influence from afar 🥰 https://t.co/IolG8cSBN6 — char (@goodkingjon) September 13, 2026

11.

Neither one live anywhere near the UK. FFS. How corrupt are the party of hate. https://t.co/Q3D4FsfTqa — John Gibson (@JohnThe_Average) September 13, 2026

12.

Strange definition of 'patriotism' hiding abroad and contributing fuck all to the mother country. https://t.co/DgCXspA91e — neil evans (@swinfan69) September 13, 2026

13.

Jenrick really thinks the public are that thick. https://t.co/h4YrXS4fu4 — Geoff McGivern (@Geoff_McGivern) September 13, 2026

14.

Their ridiculous excuses are comical really, were Reform and their billionaire donors not such a threat to democracy in this country. https://t.co/dQJz99UBOq — Snowleopardess 💚 (@snowleopardess) September 13, 2026

15.

Yeah, who definitely won’t want anything in return should we end up with a Reform UK Ltd Government https://t.co/2duNmu62y7 — Paul 🔴🐝 (@redmanc76) September 13, 2026

16.

You know Jenrick's lying when his lips are moving! https://t.co/kXjXlkrwDI — Rob Walker – Not Far Left or Right – People matter (@RobWalk79963727) September 13, 2026

Food for thought.

Just imagine how much disinformation and micro targeting £72m gets you… Shame on the leaders who did nothing to protect democracy from the assault coming its way …as if we learnt nothing from Brexit. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 13, 2026

READ MORE

Reform UK has received a total of £72m from crypto billionaires over two days, but Nigel Farage says they want “nothing” in return – 20 savage responses that are right on the money

Source BBC Image Screengrab