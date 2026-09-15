Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss tried to seize the economic moral high ground and these A++ comebacks brought her tumbling back to earth

John Plunkett. Updated September 15th, 2026

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Liz Truss – you remember – took time out from her busy schedule to attempt to seize some sort of economic high ground as we await the first Budget of Andy Burnham’s government.

We can only hope it goes better than the mini budget unveiled by Kwasi Kwarteng which proved to be the undoing of Truss’s Downing Street tenure before she’d even managed to finish unpacking.

Anyway, this is what Truss has posted about the state of government borrowing right now.

Except it turned out her ascent to the moral summit lasted only as long as it took her to hit send as the comebacks came thick and very fast.

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