Liz Truss tried to seize the economic moral high ground and these A++ comebacks brought her tumbling back to earth

Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss – you remember – took time out from her busy schedule to attempt to seize some sort of economic high ground as we await the first Budget of Andy Burnham’s government.

We can only hope it goes better than the mini budget unveiled by Kwasi Kwarteng which proved to be the undoing of Truss’s Downing Street tenure before she’d even managed to finish unpacking.

Anyway, this is what Truss has posted about the state of government borrowing right now.

Gilts almost at 6%. Bank of England never managed to achieve that in my era… pic.twitter.com/Vh8tv9PMga — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 14, 2026

Except it turned out her ascent to the moral summit lasted only as long as it took her to hit send as the comebacks came thick and very fast.

1.

Calling 49 days an “era” is insane lmao https://t.co/ELaeSEKrnU — Tharries (@TharriesYT) September 14, 2026

2.

The difference is under your term you blew up the bond market yourself, whereas now it is mainly resulting from the iran war. — Conversations Allowed (@Converseallowed) September 14, 2026

3.

Oh wow. Is she trying to argue that we’re having a worse “Liz Truss moment” and it’s not her fault? https://t.co/soBoe2xw0g — Jim Bianco (@biancoresearch) September 14, 2026

4.

I wouldn’t call 49 days an “era” — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) September 14, 2026

5.

Liz Truss trolling Gilt yields. How times have changed https://t.co/WhuUNw0Pl5 — Parikshit Shahani (@pshahani1) September 14, 2026

6.