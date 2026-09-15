Martin Short may not have bagged the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy, but his reaction to the news deserves an award of its own

Celebrity actors Emmys funny

It was TV’s big moment on the red (well, actually it was blue) carpet on Monday night as the stars all came out for the Emmys.

Widow’s Bay and The Pitt were among the success stories, with Welsh actor Matthew Rhys making history by taking the Lead Actor Emmy for two separate shows in one night, for Widow’s Bay and The Beast in Me.

‘WIDOW'S BAY’ has won 14 Emmys — the most wins EVER for a single season of a comedy show. • Best Comedy Series

• Best Actor (Matthew Rhys)

• Best Supporting Actor (Stephen Root)

• Best Supporting Actress (Kate O'Flynn)

• Best Guest Actress (Betty Gilpin)

• Best Writing

•… pic.twitter.com/CgDyHStOPF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 15, 2026

Matthew Rhys makes #EMMYs history as the first performer ever to win across all three lead acting categories—comedy, drama, and limited series. He is also the first man to win two lead acting Emmys in the same year. pic.twitter.com/0Vez47jWvj — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 15, 2026

One actor nominated in the Comedy Series category, alongside Matthew Rhys, was the wonderful Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building. He may not have won for that comedy performance, but he should for this one.

Martin Short ripping up his speech on camera after losing to Matthew Rhys deserves an Emmy by itself insane he has won zero for acting during his entire career pic.twitter.com/iawYbE2qgA — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) September 15, 2026

If tweeters could hand out awards, he’d have been a shoo-in.

1.

our favorite emmy loser ✨ pic.twitter.com/kgKvVdgryY — martin short 4ever (@martinhayter_) September 15, 2026

2.

leave it to marty short to bring bits back to the #emmys pic.twitter.com/Dgctdz8uUd — c ☆ (@tintafey) September 15, 2026

3.

Martin Short losing an acting award while delivering the best comedic timing of the entire telecast is peak ceremony irony. — Mike J Wynn (@ViralBaseHub) September 15, 2026

4.

5.

this alone already deserves an emmy. https://t.co/cihhgnljHf — nic (@grqntt) September 15, 2026

6.

Martin Short is hilarious https://t.co/9JIMZUNNbi — Dani (@danidelle23) September 15, 2026

7.

Protect this man at all costs i LOVE him — Stevien (@Stevien392813) September 15, 2026

8.

my god, and that's why he's so funny, the emmys lost him https://t.co/QIjYrbsU2G — tamara (@tamifleita99) September 15, 2026

9.

well, you can always count on a martin short bit#Emmys pic.twitter.com/wiqlpsczwY — ✨ (@kellmanstreep) September 15, 2026

10.

not new to this shit he’s used to this shit https://t.co/hwPoM6RlB3 — tala (@olirettas) September 15, 2026

11.

Martin Short ripping up his speech https://t.co/VuFMNBGtA0 — kernel panic attack (@goodbyefriend) September 15, 2026

Fingers crossed for next time.

martin short robbed. we will get you that statue one way or another #emmys pic.twitter.com/L7wCgch4is — ً (@americanreqiuem) September 15, 2026

And because you can’t keep a good comedy genius down, Martin’s cast mate and very good friend Steve Martin had a follow-up post, on Instagram.

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