Celebrity actors Emmys funny

Martin Short may not have bagged the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy, but his reaction to the news deserves an award of its own

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 15th, 2026

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It was TV’s big moment on the red (well, actually it was blue) carpet on Monday night as the stars all came out for the Emmys.

Widow’s Bay and The Pitt were among the success stories, with Welsh actor Matthew Rhys making history by taking the Lead Actor Emmy for two separate shows in one night, for Widow’s Bay and The Beast in Me.

One actor nominated in the Comedy Series category, alongside Matthew Rhys, was the wonderful Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building. He may not have won for that comedy performance, but he should for this one.

If tweeters could hand out awards, he’d have been a shoo-in.

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Fingers crossed for next time.

And because you can’t keep a good comedy genius down, Martin’s cast mate and very good friend Steve Martin had a follow-up post, on Instagram.

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