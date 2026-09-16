Richard Tice complained that a Sky News journalist had become an ‘anti-Reform activist’ and was schooled into next year

Politics Cathy Newman Reform UK Richard tice

Time now to turn to the world of Richard Tice, the increasingly angry Reform UK deputy party leader who’s not happy with Sky News, he’s not happy with Sky News at all.

Specifically he’s not happy with the widely respected and multiple award winning journalist Cathy Newman who he has accused of being an ‘anti-Reform activist’.

AKA doing her job.

Clear that @cathynewman of @SkyNews has become an anti Reform activist, no longer a journalist A formal complaint will be made to Ofcom — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) September 15, 2026

And absolutely, definitely, 100% nothing to do with this Cathy Newman report. Oh no, definitely not.

A Durham councillor says she’s resigned from Reform after she “heard nothing” from council leaders when she raised a “serious safeguarding issue”. Lyndsey Fox is one of three councillors to quit the party after a Sky News investigation into chaos at the Reform-led council. pic.twitter.com/Ra17FWTB6Q — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 15, 2026

And we’re glad he went public with his complaint – in a way – because it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses, of which these surely said it best.

1.

⚠️ This is getting rather worrying. Journalists are supposed to scrutinise politicians, particularly when serious questions are being asked about political funding. Being asked questions you don’t like doesn’t make a journalist an activist. A party aspiring to govern Britain… https://t.co/dfbyCnQ5Uh — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) September 15, 2026

2.

Care to make a complaint about this chap while you’re at it…? pic.twitter.com/IIkswHT3Xk — Mark Vipond (@MarkVipond) September 15, 2026

3.

Reform deputy leader’s response to @cathynewman revealing that three Reform councillors in Durham have quit: shoot the messenger. https://t.co/oydpDh0iNI — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) September 16, 2026

4.

5.

Tice targeting journalists. MAGA play book of course. Trump was especially nasty towards women daring to ask him questions. Will Tice do the same? https://t.co/zxX9Bx3eFG — Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) September 16, 2026

6.

We should definitely take a look at quite literally every single GB News ‘journalist’ then. There has never been a more clear Reform UK mouthpiece than GB News. https://t.co/lzh9pZWZs3 — Jack Dart (@JackWDart) September 15, 2026

7.