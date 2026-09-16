Politics Cathy Newman Reform UK Richard tice

Richard Tice complained that a Sky News journalist had become an ‘anti-Reform activist’ and was schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated September 16th, 2026

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Time now to turn to the world of Richard Tice, the increasingly angry Reform UK deputy party leader who’s not happy with Sky News, he’s not happy with Sky News at all.

Specifically he’s not happy with the widely respected and multiple award winning journalist Cathy Newman who he has accused of being an ‘anti-Reform activist’.

AKA doing her job.

And absolutely, definitely, 100% nothing to do with this Cathy Newman report. Oh no, definitely not.

And we’re glad he went public with his complaint – in a way – because it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses, of which these surely said it best.

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