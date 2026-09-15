Politics Angela Rayner nigel farage

You don’t have to like Angela Rayner to appreciate her scorching 41-second takedown of Nigel Farage (and why that £72m is so important)

John Plunkett. Updated September 15th, 2026

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To the Trades Union Congress now – not a phrase you read too often on these pages – where Angela Rayner has been having her say on Nigel Farage.

Rayner is back on the Cabinet now Andy Burnham is in charge, and you don’t have to like her to appreciate what she is saying here, specifically on why those two donations totalling £72m to Reform UK are so important.

Nailed it? Probably.

And the absolute bile it prompted from a certain type of Reform UK-er – only space for three of them here for reasons which will become obvious – just made us like it even more.

Stay classy, Reform UK.

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Angela Rayner fact-checking Rachel Johnson to her face is a supremely satisfying watch (and her crestfallen expression makes it even better)

Source @PolitlcsUK