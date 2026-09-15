You don’t have to like Angela Rayner to appreciate her scorching 41-second takedown of Nigel Farage (and why that £72m is so important)

Politics Angela Rayner nigel farage

To the Trades Union Congress now – not a phrase you read too often on these pages – where Angela Rayner has been having her say on Nigel Farage.

Rayner is back on the Cabinet now Andy Burnham is in charge, and you don’t have to like her to appreciate what she is saying here, specifically on why those two donations totalling £72m to Reform UK are so important.

🚨 WATCH: Angela Rayner says Nigel Farage's donors are his "sugar daddies" "If Farage will do you a Cameo for £70, just ask yourself – what he would do for seventy million?" pic.twitter.com/UnBMq1RBv9 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 14, 2026

Nailed it? Probably.

And the absolute bile it prompted from a certain type of Reform UK-er – only space for three of them here for reasons which will become obvious – just made us like it even more.

She has got to be the most vile labour MP and there are some pretty bad ones but she’s just the nastiest twat from the lot! https://t.co/6ZKNpZvI6U — lyncey 🇬🇧 yorkshire 💋 (@lyncey_gilbe) September 14, 2026

You would have gobbled a plate of pedigree chum on your son's OnlyFans channel to pay back the Stamp Duty you tramp. — Burnside (@BurnsideWasTosh) September 14, 2026

Any guesses what Rayner would do for £70 ? https://t.co/nEWnhZXyCt — N Ecc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Neccccy) September 14, 2026

Stay classy, Reform UK.

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Angela Rayner fact-checking Rachel Johnson to her face is a supremely satisfying watch (and her crestfallen expression makes it even better)

Source @PolitlcsUK