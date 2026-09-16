25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week
Hello, and welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the funniest things we’ve seen on Bluesky since last week.
We’re heading to the long slide into the weekend, and that has to be a cause for celebration. If you find something that makes you laugh, show it some love. If we missed a banger that you spotted, share it with us.
Let’s dive in.
1.
How Mr Miyagi eats his Babybel
— Olaf Falafel (@ofalafel.bsky.social) 11 September 2026 at 12:05
2.
PESSIMIST: the glass is half empty
OPTIMIST: the glass is half full
OPTIMUS: the glass transforms into a cool robot
— Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) 13 September 2026 at 01:38
3.
After three years, today is my last day at Anthropic. They found me hiding in their bathroom's ceiling and kicked me out.
— derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) 11 September 2026 at 23:29
4.
T-rex selfie
— Twonks (@twonks.bsky.social) 11 September 2026 at 15:21
5.
Website: and your postcode?
Me: my address is—
Website: no no I’m keen to guess! Postcode?
Me: *enters postcode*
Website: is it no. 132?
Me: no
Website: is it no. 134?
Me: it’s 1—
Website: SHUT UP is it no. 136?
— Lev Parikian (@levparikian.bsky.social) 13 September 2026 at 10:33
6.
“I’m here to speak with whoever authorized happiness.”
7.
Well, I think Page Six Reports is a stupid name for a baby, but what can you do when it’s Lady Gaga?
— Angry People in Local Newspapers (@apiln.bsky.social) 12 September 2026 at 10:26
8.
Who called them marine biologists and not aquademics
— Bethany Black (@bethanyblack.bsky.social) 13 September 2026 at 15:58
9.
Roses are red
High soars the lark
— Odd This Day (@oddthisday.bsky.social) 15 September 2026 at 09:41
10.
I got locked out of my account and had to change my password again.
I'm getting a little tired of this, it's the 4th time we've had to change the name of our dog!
— Leftbobgolfer🇨🇦 (@leftbobgolfer.bsky.social) 14 September 2026 at 11:42
11.
how i like to believe my wife sees me when i get a jar open or kill a spider
— Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) 15 September 2026 at 14:57
12.
THIS IS YOUR BRAIN: Saxophones
THIS IS YOUR BRAIN ON DRUGS: Bagpipes
— Siege (@tellumsiege.bsky.social) 15 September 2026 at 01:01