25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week

Social Media Bluesky funny

Hello, and welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the funniest things we’ve seen on Bluesky since last week.

We’re heading to the long slide into the weekend, and that has to be a cause for celebration. If you find something that makes you laugh, show it some love. If we missed a banger that you spotted, share it with us.

Let’s dive in.

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PESSIMIST: the glass is half empty OPTIMIST: the glass is half full OPTIMUS: the glass transforms into a cool robot — Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) 13 September 2026 at 01:38

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After three years, today is my last day at Anthropic. They found me hiding in their bathroom's ceiling and kicked me out. — derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) 11 September 2026 at 23:29

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Website: and your postcode? Me: my address is— Website: no no I’m keen to guess! Postcode? Me: *enters postcode* Website: is it no. 132? Me: no Website: is it no. 134? Me: it’s 1— Website: SHUT UP is it no. 136? — Lev Parikian (@levparikian.bsky.social) 13 September 2026 at 10:33

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Well, I think Page Six Reports is a stupid name for a baby, but what can you do when it’s Lady Gaga? [image or embed] — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@apiln.bsky.social) 12 September 2026 at 10:26

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Who called them marine biologists and not aquademics — Bethany Black (@bethanyblack.bsky.social) 13 September 2026 at 15:58

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I got locked out of my account and had to change my password again. I'm getting a little tired of this, it's the 4th time we've had to change the name of our dog! — Leftbobgolfer🇨🇦 (@leftbobgolfer.bsky.social) 14 September 2026 at 11:42

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how i like to believe my wife sees me when i get a jar open or kill a spider [image or embed] — Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) 15 September 2026 at 14:57

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