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25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week

Poke Reporter. Updated September 16th, 2026

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Hello, and welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the funniest things we’ve seen on Bluesky since last week.

We’re heading to the long slide into the weekend, and that has to be a cause for celebration. If you find something that makes you laugh, show it some love. If we missed a banger that you spotted, share it with us.

Let’s dive in.

1.

How Mr Miyagi eats his Babybel

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— Olaf Falafel (@ofalafel.bsky.social) 11 September 2026 at 12:05

2.

PESSIMIST: the glass is half empty

OPTIMIST: the glass is half full

OPTIMUS: the glass transforms into a cool robot

— Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) 13 September 2026 at 01:38

3.

After three years, today is my last day at Anthropic. They found me hiding in their bathroom's ceiling and kicked me out.

— derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) 11 September 2026 at 23:29

4.

T-rex selfie

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— Twonks (@twonks.bsky.social) 11 September 2026 at 15:21

5.

Website: and your postcode?

Me: my address is—

Website: no no I’m keen to guess! Postcode?

Me: *enters postcode*

Website: is it no. 132?

Me: no

Website: is it no. 134?

Me: it’s 1—

Website: SHUT UP is it no. 136?

— Lev Parikian (@levparikian.bsky.social) 13 September 2026 at 10:33

6.

“I’m here to speak with whoever authorized happiness.”

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— (@sundaedivine.lol) 12 September 2026 at 19:02

7.

Well, I think Page Six Reports is a stupid name for a baby, but what can you do when it’s Lady Gaga?

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— Angry People in Local Newspapers (@apiln.bsky.social) 12 September 2026 at 10:26

8.

Who called them marine biologists and not aquademics

— Bethany Black (@bethanyblack.bsky.social) 13 September 2026 at 15:58

9.

Roses are red
High soars the lark

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— Odd This Day (@oddthisday.bsky.social) 15 September 2026 at 09:41

10.

I got locked out of my account and had to change my password again.

I'm getting a little tired of this, it's the 4th time we've had to change the name of our dog!

— Leftbobgolfer🇨🇦 (@leftbobgolfer.bsky.social) 14 September 2026 at 11:42

11.

how i like to believe my wife sees me when i get a jar open or kill a spider

[image or embed]

— Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) 15 September 2026 at 14:57

12.

THIS IS YOUR BRAIN: Saxophones
THIS IS YOUR BRAIN ON DRUGS: Bagpipes

— Siege (@tellumsiege.bsky.social) 15 September 2026 at 01:01

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