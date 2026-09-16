US FBI kash patel

Kash Patel’s defence of the FBI dropping its bestiality conviction ban for agents raised far more questions than it answered – 29 gigantic side-eyes

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 16th, 2026

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We cross now to the US, where FBI chief Kash Patel has been having a normal one in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on FBI oversight.

Patel was forced to defend his decision to drop the Bureau’s bar on hiring agents with convictions for theft from an employer, solicitation of sex, or bestiality. Or all three, we suppose. Probably best not to think too deeply about that, if we’re honest.

The committee, and the rest of us, were somewhat baffled by Patel’s argument that engaging in bestiality makes the human a victim, and it raised a lot more questions than it answered, including, but not limited to –

How has the FBI discovered the issue of forced bestiality?

It is a big problem in the US?

Have there been a significant number of these alleged victims turned away from the FBI in the past?

Republican Senator John Kennedy wanted Patel to clear up what he meant when he said ‘both sides’ had previously been barred from entry.

We rarely get to say “Credit where it’s due” regarding Senator Kennedy, but we think this committee has earned him some Brownie points. Not least for this exchange.

Man blinking rapidly in a surprised response to something

It has to be hard trying to recruit people willing to work under such incompetent leaders, but we’d consider this a barrel well and truly scraped.

As you’d expect, the internet weighed in, and some comments were NSFW. Extremely NSFW.

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