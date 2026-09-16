Kash Patel’s defence of the FBI dropping its bestiality conviction ban for agents raised far more questions than it answered – 29 gigantic side-eyes

US FBI kash patel

We cross now to the US, where FBI chief Kash Patel has been having a normal one in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on FBI oversight.

Patel was forced to defend his decision to drop the Bureau’s bar on hiring agents with convictions for theft from an employer, solicitation of sex, or bestiality. Or all three, we suppose. Probably best not to think too deeply about that, if we’re honest.

The committee, and the rest of us, were somewhat baffled by Patel’s argument that engaging in bestiality makes the human a victim, and it raised a lot more questions than it answered, including, but not limited to –

How has the FBI discovered the issue of forced bestiality? It is a big problem in the US? Have there been a significant number of these alleged victims turned away from the FBI in the past?

Kash Patel: "Applicants who have engaged in beastiliaty means they were victims of beastility because they were forced to do so. At this FBI we are not going to criminalize and prevent victims from serving." pic.twitter.com/tXI4t9Kr85 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2026

Republican Senator John Kennedy wanted Patel to clear up what he meant when he said ‘both sides’ had previously been barred from entry.

PATEL: The previous regulation automatically disqualified any individual who participated in either side of it KENNEDY: Either side of beastiality? So you disqualified the animal? PATEL: Well, we have great canines, but we're not going to disqualify them KENNEDY: I'm trying to… pic.twitter.com/I2oJH6XKJf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2026

We rarely get to say “Credit where it’s due” regarding Senator Kennedy, but we think this committee has earned him some Brownie points. Not least for this exchange.

Kennedy: if Joe participated in, not as the animal, but as the human, don't you think he ought to be disqualified? Patel: If he voluntarily did it, sure. But if he was trafficked into it— Kennedy: How do you involuntarily do it? pic.twitter.com/2lXbfaM6yq — Acyn (@Acyn) September 15, 2026

It has to be hard trying to recruit people willing to work under such incompetent leaders, but we’d consider this a barrel well and truly scraped.

As you’d expect, the internet weighed in, and some comments were NSFW. Extremely NSFW.

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What Republicans controlling all three branches of government looks like in practice: https://t.co/PoFydcfDky — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 15, 2026

2.

I’m sorry but is there a large contingent of victims of bestiality trying to get into the FBI that I was not aware of? https://t.co/wOBE7LG79T — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 15, 2026

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We were warned against pit bulls. https://t.co/A5TtwuTPXC — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) September 15, 2026

4.

MAGA really went from “They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the dogs” to being okay with “They’re fucking the cats. They’re fucking the dogs.” — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) September 15, 2026

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Genuinely one of the most bizarre and bad PR unforced errors I’ve seen ever in politics. Not that this admin gives a shit about optics, but there’s just no way to spin this as normal, competent behavior. https://t.co/wwyJENqXmV — dead domain (@DomainDead) September 15, 2026

7.

Kash Patel's goat was not available for comment. https://t.co/DhKxFsy4Ji pic.twitter.com/u9DzqhYVtN — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) September 15, 2026

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Just another Tuesday in 2026 https://t.co/XN6dSL2ZLt — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) September 15, 2026

9.

"Why did you get into beastiality?" is not a question I thought I would ever hear asked of the current head of the FBI. — Eugene (@ScienceDJX) September 15, 2026

10.

Kash Patel, the director of the FBI, is getting grilled on the particulars of bestiality by the Senate. Truly we live in a golden age of dipshits. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) September 15, 2026

11.

This is surreal https://t.co/3cJ4YqfSfx — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 15, 2026

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Ummmm wouldn’t the "victims of beastiality" be the animals? 🤔 https://t.co/wgML494R92 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 15, 2026

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We managed to go 250 years without ever discussing bestiality in the FBI. Until now. Trump's America. Leave your brain at the door. https://t.co/4nacVNimqp — 💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫 (@herotimeszero) September 15, 2026

14.

Did Trump get Kash Patel to hump an animal

Was that his initiation into the MOB

Ya gotta ask .. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Cause this sounds specific .. 🤨 https://t.co/tEuia0Df5o — Jacquie_RN 🇨🇦🩺🌸🌷 (@jacquie_rn) September 15, 2026

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