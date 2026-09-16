Politics Durham Reform UK

Three more Durham Reform councillors have quit, leaving them on the brink of losing control, and we’re shocked. Shocked, we tell you!

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 16th, 2026

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At the last set of local elections, Durham Council came under the control of Reform UK, with 65 councillors – including former GB News presenter Darren Grimes, who was appointed Deputy Leader of the council.

Last week, a Sky News report revealed chaos in the council, with allegations of bullying and incompetence, illustrated by a number of resignations

It was swiftly followed by revelations of financial mismanagement. There’s a shocker.

In a new blow for the party, which is currently under investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner and the police, and has lost its Welsh leader, Dan Thomas, over allegations of assault and coercive control, three Durham councillors – Lyndsey Fox, Paul Sexton and Nicole Brown – have left the party and become independents.

Lyndsey Fox spoke to Cathy Newman about Reform’s failure to address safeguarding concerns, which was the last straw for her.

News of the latest exits surprised precisely nobody, but it did suggest that Reform’s taste of power in local government might not be the best advert for a Farage-led government.

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