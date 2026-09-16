Three more Durham Reform councillors have quit, leaving them on the brink of losing control, and we’re shocked. Shocked, we tell you!

Politics Durham Reform UK

At the last set of local elections, Durham Council came under the control of Reform UK, with 65 councillors – including former GB News presenter Darren Grimes, who was appointed Deputy Leader of the council.

Last week, a Sky News report revealed chaos in the council, with allegations of bullying and incompetence, illustrated by a number of resignations

A Sky News investigation has revealed the dramatic inside story of the chaos within Reform's flagship northern council in Durham. Watch the full investigation live on The Cathy Newman Show from 7pm on Sky News and YouTube (link in the comments).@CathyNewman | 📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/VzSkRUjlm6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 9, 2026

It was swiftly followed by revelations of financial mismanagement. There’s a shocker.

Reform have bankrupted Durham county council. pic.twitter.com/DdBj8WWuHn — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) September 11, 2026

Reform is bankrupting Durham County Council!! Despite having more tax payers Durham County Council is less than half the size of Northumberland and has more than 50% less road to manage. Durham is slashing services and is over £80m over budget whereas Northumberland’s budget… pic.twitter.com/Aeu7HNAllt — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) September 13, 2026

In a new blow for the party, which is currently under investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner and the police, and has lost its Welsh leader, Dan Thomas, over allegations of assault and coercive control, three Durham councillors – Lyndsey Fox, Paul Sexton and Nicole Brown – have left the party and become independents.

BREAKING: Three Reform UK councillors at Durham County Council have resigned from the party. The resignations come after a Sky News investigation into chaos and allegations of bullying at the council. Latest ⬇️https://t.co/9kmQFvyaj1 pic.twitter.com/ELZzAOyHi8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 15, 2026

Lyndsey Fox spoke to Cathy Newman about Reform’s failure to address safeguarding concerns, which was the last straw for her.

A Durham councillor says she's resigned from Reform after she "heard nothing" from council leaders when she raised a "serious safeguarding issue". Lyndsey Fox is one of three councillors to quit the party after a Sky News investigation into chaos at the Reform-led council. pic.twitter.com/Ra17FWTB6Q — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 15, 2026

News of the latest exits surprised precisely nobody, but it did suggest that Reform’s taste of power in local government might not be the best advert for a Farage-led government.

1.

Are there any left?😂 https://t.co/bYijS8OPCV — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) September 15, 2026

2.

Will the last councillor to leave the Durham County Council Reform Group please turn off the light? https://t.co/1I3u35EAHn — Luke Akehurst (@lukeakehurst) September 15, 2026

3.

Reform UK Durham is now on the verge of NOC.@ReformDurham and @darrengrimes must be considering their positions. 65 to 52 councillors since the locals. Absolute disaster. https://t.co/l1Ia1imrVz pic.twitter.com/iRpw4f9Tn4 — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) September 15, 2026

4.

They’re a total shower https://t.co/gupjW8O0xA — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) September 15, 2026

5.

Reform UK are in complete meltdown. One of their flagship councils has again been thrown into chaos. Farage’s party are up to their neck in sleaze and scandal. From police probes to the secret £5 million ‘gift’ from a crypto billionaire – the questions aren’t going away. https://t.co/XXbRhijSKc — Bridget Phillipson (@bphillipsonMP) September 15, 2026

6.

"Have you heard the latest Reform scandal?"

"No, not that one, the other one".

"No, not THAT one, the OTHER other one".

…etc. https://t.co/E3pzRjtXEo — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) September 15, 2026

7.

Exclusive: Reform on brink of losing Durham control after three councillors quit in one nighthttps://t.co/IPCgPJtzrz — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) September 15, 2026

8.

They don't hold councillors for long at Reform!!!

When they go – It's either criminal , fraudulent, sexual or treacherous! https://t.co/MjFxPbi5wm — SODEM : "Cap ALL Political Party Spending." (@snb19692) September 16, 2026

9.

Reform UK in Durham have now lost 20% of the seats they won just last May! 👀 One or two, you can say it’s the individual(s), but when it’s 13 you have to look at the leadership…. pic.twitter.com/FVk2lscoFq — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) September 15, 2026

10.