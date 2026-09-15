Weird World

The unexpected plot twist to this ‘morning after the night before’ exchange is a proper humdinger

Poke Staff. Updated September 15th, 2026

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Here’s a rather fabulous ‘morning after the night before’ exchange which has been making us smile all over again.

It was posted a little bit back in the day by Dan White – @atdanwhite over on Twitter– who said: ‘Trying to be a good guy.’

And here is that exchange in full.

Magnificently done sir! (It’s the FYI that really gets us.)

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

And finally, this. Very much this.

Follow @atdanwhite here!

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Source @atdanwhite