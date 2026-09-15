The unexpected plot twist to this ‘morning after the night before’ exchange is a proper humdinger

Weird World

Here’s a rather fabulous ‘morning after the night before’ exchange which has been making us smile all over again.

It was posted a little bit back in the day by Dan White – @atdanwhite over on Twitter– who said: ‘Trying to be a good guy.’

Trying to be a good guy. pic.twitter.com/nXHggXzRLi — Dan White (@atdanwhite) September 19, 2024

And here is that exchange in full.

Magnificently done sir! (It’s the FYI that really gets us.)

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

Why would she be embarrassed? Only 0.1% of the bacteria remains. Thats so little — Kneel (@MBPN745) September 19, 2024

maybe she’s not a fan of Lavender and Jasmine. try Pacific Breeze and Coconut. the ladies love when i use this (soooo many women have been in my house trust me) pic.twitter.com/HtjCWrxVR7 — xoup (@xoupgone) September 19, 2024

A true gentleman. She should also know that sometimes bacteria is airborne so you saved her life twice. Nothing to be ashamed about. — (@DanHevia) September 19, 2024

And finally, this. Very much this.

That would’ve turned me on more tbh a man who CLEANS???? — Emmy (@Emmmyalluu) September 19, 2024

Follow @atdanwhite here!

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Source @atdanwhite