Politics Newsnight

Tory Lord Mark Harper tried to break the world record for repeatedly dodging the question, and you could almost see Victoria Derbyshire’s last nerve

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 16th, 2026

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The village of Piddington in Oxfordshire has been in the news after residents staged protests over plans to house around 1250 male asylum seekers in a nearby military base.

In a village referendum on whether to withdraw from the UK, they voted to leave by 285 to 26, plus one spoiled ballot. The vote carries no official weight, but is symbolic of the strength of feeling in the area.

One villager discussed the difficulty of holding a minority view, and how the issue has poisoned the atmosphere.

Newsnight covered the story on Tuesday, with guests Dr Zubir Ahmed, Lord Mark Harper, and journalist Vicky Spratt. When Victoria Derbyshire tried to pin down Conservative Mark Harper, who opposes the plans, on where he would house asylum seekers, he went into full avoidance mode.

Watch how she handled it.

In other words, he has no idea, but he really doesn’t want to dwell on how his party broke the asylum system.

Tweeters facepalmed hard.

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The bar is so low, it’s subterranean.

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Source BBC Newsnight Image Screengrab