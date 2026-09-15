Life americanisms British slang

Brits are sharing the increasingly common Americanisms that they are really not happy about – 17 words and phrases that should be tariffed with immediate effect

Saul Hutson. Updated September 15th, 2026

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Language is what connects us as humans across the globe.

Unless it’s Brits and Americans. In which case, it seems to have driven a wedge between two cultures that are entirely unwilling to meet half way.

We say this after Twitter user @gabrielledisco posted about the Americanism that is becoming commonplace and they are really, really not happy about it.

It clearly struck a nerve, as a ton of other Twitterers chimed in with an avalanche of words and phrases from over there becoming so much more commonplace over here.

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