Brits are sharing the increasingly common Americanisms that they are really not happy about – 17 words and phrases that should be tariffed with immediate effect

Life americanisms British slang

Language is what connects us as humans across the globe.

Unless it’s Brits and Americans. In which case, it seems to have driven a wedge between two cultures that are entirely unwilling to meet half way.

We say this after Twitter user @gabrielledisco posted about the Americanism that is becoming commonplace and they are really, really not happy about it.

UK born people calling autumn fall grinds my gears — Gabrielle (@gabrielledisco) September 13, 2026

It clearly struck a nerve, as a ton of other Twitterers chimed in with an avalanche of words and phrases from over there becoming so much more commonplace over here.

1.

calling secondary school “HIGH SCHOOL” take that shit to the States https://t.co/qUXVHVeQDg — fifi⁷ (@CHAEMARST0N) September 13, 2026

2.

Almost as bad as calling a fringe “bangs” https://t.co/ZGjXjGCSwj — The Rt Hon Lady Matildamog (@Jc62Matildamog) September 14, 2026

3.

UK born people saying “grinds my gears” really gets on my tits. https://t.co/MkmJAjwk2K — Gallagher (@MJPGallagher) September 13, 2026

4.

Add to that… Shop being Store

Fire Engine being Fire Truck — Rockin’ a Robin (@RockinaRobin) September 13, 2026

5.

Where I work, they’ve started using the American way of printing the date on deliveries. (Think 9/11). To say this pisses me off would be something of an understatement. — Ian McGill (@toblermoan55) September 13, 2026

6.

I can one up that. Pronouncing Z as “Zee” — Danny Hawkings (@iHullDanny) September 13, 2026

7.

Watched a British YouTuber who pronounced ‘route’ as ‘rout’ and it ruined my entire day — Nigel Martin (@knockoffnige) September 13, 2026

8.