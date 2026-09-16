US donald trump

Tantrum Trump will permanently block the Kennedy Center from reopening unless they put his name on it – 17 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 16th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The world’s biggest toddler and the President of the USA should ideally be two different people, and yet here we are.

The Oval Office Orange is having a strop of epic proportions because – yet again – a court has blocked his name from being displayed on the John F Kennedy Memorial Center.

This was the news that made him spit his dummy out.

And this was his reaction – on Truth Social, of course.

“Safety reasons”.

Cary Elwes as Robin Hood, turning to look at the camera and giving a little laugh

He embellished the lie.

*coughs*

The internet gave a collective sigh, and weighed in with some fair assessments of the president’s character.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages:1 2