Tantrum Trump will permanently block the Kennedy Center from reopening unless they put his name on it – 17 scathing takedowns

US donald trump

The world’s biggest toddler and the President of the USA should ideally be two different people, and yet here we are.

The Oval Office Orange is having a strop of epic proportions because – yet again – a court has blocked his name from being displayed on the John F Kennedy Memorial Center.

This was the news that made him spit his dummy out.

NEW: Minutes before today's Kennedy Center board meeting, Judge Casey Cooper makes plain in a new opinion that putting Trump's name on the building or renaming the plaza, even as "recognition" for his restoration efforts, "bucks" his prior injunction and the relevant statute. 1/ — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) September 15, 2026

And this was his reaction – on Truth Social, of course.

and there it is — Trump says that if the Supreme Court doesn't allow him to put his name on the Kennedy Center then it will close down for good pic.twitter.com/SQituLtTFi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2026

“Safety reasons”.

He embellished the lie.

Trump: "The Kennedy Center is in a virtual state of collapse, and has been for many years … unfortunately, the Building is destined to doom. Isn’t that too bad?" pic.twitter.com/NrwgBQmbyE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2026

*coughs*

Narrator. He had it renovated in his first term. https://t.co/8hAebByblH — Jeffrey Brower (@JeffreyBrower1) September 15, 2026

The internet gave a collective sigh, and weighed in with some fair assessments of the president’s character.

1.

What the hell of kind of man would shut down another person's memorial because he isnt allow to add his name to it??? — Covie (@covie_93) September 16, 2026

2.

SICKENING: The Kennedy Center's Trump-appointed board has just voted to close the 55-year-old center because they couldn't get Trump's name on the building. Trump literally ruins everything he touches. What a f–king baby. pic.twitter.com/bD2vJ5l1JN — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 15, 2026

3.

Lmao now Trump posting that his Kennedy Center board voted to close the center immediately for renovations but it wont start until his name is put on the building….totally unhinged pic.twitter.com/2AR44W9iMx — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 15, 2026

4.

He’s going to shut the Kennedy Center down because he can’t put his stupid name on another President’s memorial.

What a fucking psycho. https://t.co/kAwsLCoKwz — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 15, 2026

5.

Trump says he won’t make necessary repairs to the Kennedy Center unless his name is on the building. pic.twitter.com/L9SfSH4BSQ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 15, 2026

6.

Things President Trump has closed down: – The Strait of Hormuz

– The Kennedy Centre — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 15, 2026

7.

Seriously, my fellow Americans. Are you not disgusted enough with this crap? Do you not see what this disgraceful president flat out said? If they won’t put his name on THE KENNEDY CENTER, he will shut it down.

At long last, can we reject this disgraceful man & his supporters https://t.co/DACTE6wpbf — Patrick Skinner (@SkinnerPm) September 16, 2026

8.

Imagine shutting down a performing arts center and memorial to another president because they won’t add your name to it https://t.co/d40eCcv9Hq — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 15, 2026

9.