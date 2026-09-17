JD Vance’s plea for the US to give the Trump government ‘another chance’ wasn’t the winning midterms message he seemed to think – 24 votes of no confidence

US JD Vance US elections

JD Vance is not a man known for having a flare for communication …or empathy …or intellgence. In short, he’s the David Brent of Maga politicians, but with less charm and more eyeliner.

Never forget that this is the man who –

Claimed the Left would probably say drinking Diet Mountain Dew is racist. Vance: I had a Diet Mountain Dew yesterday and one today. I'm sure they will call that racist. pic.twitter.com/z3ra8Y5F2f — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2024 Couldn’t even order doughnuts without instructions. JD Vance had a very awkward visit to a donut shop in Georgia earlier. Trust us, it’s worse than you even think. pic.twitter.com/Fnohh0bKUf — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 22, 2024 Seems to think he has a gift for telling jokes, which could not be less accurate. JD Vance takes the mic and immediately attempts to tell a joke. He doesn't get a single laugh. Not. Even. One. pic.twitter.com/SmqLpxb8aC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2026

During Wednesday’s live interview for the All-In podcast, he effectively admitted that the first 20 months of the second Trump administration have gone badly, with this pathetic plea to the electorate.

Vance's midterms pitch: "Give us another chance. Give us another couple of years" pic.twitter.com/BXtVDPC1DE — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 16, 2026

It caused the facepalm heard around the world. Here’s the less than flattering reaction from tweeters.

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JD Vance – "Give us another chance. Give us another 2 years." What about this past 2 years would you let them do again to you and your family? pic.twitter.com/erN8EqONP0 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 16, 2026

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No greater pitch than having complete governmental power for two years and then going “Okay, yes, we’ve fucked everything up, but give us more time!” https://t.co/y7NMfv5LHP — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 16, 2026

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J D Vance is begging Americans to give his party another chance because they’re not quite finished fucking up the US. pic.twitter.com/0NNe865Mky — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) September 16, 2026

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bro sounds like he's begging in his ex's DMs https://t.co/oDiwovPJvU — Cameron 🇺🇸 🗽🦅 (@CameronCorduroy) September 16, 2026

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These ghouls already took way too many of our years, no more. https://t.co/BUE4S34pAm — ☠️ Lilith Lovett ☠️ same @ on 💙☁️🦋 (@LilithLovett) September 16, 2026

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they’re utilitizing the “we know we fucked up absolutely everything but pretty please?” strategy https://t.co/qoSh4tDBty — onion person (@CantEverDie) September 16, 2026

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another couple years to raise prices, increase ICE detentions, protect epstein affiliates, and make americans dumber. https://t.co/VIJMNJ58ru — NO CONTEXT anthony fantano (@theneedledrop) September 16, 2026

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After all, there's still more wars to be waged, more crypto scams to be launched, more record high gas prices to be imposed, more food assistance to be cut, more Epstein files to be suppressed. https://t.co/nF5VQ4wigp — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 16, 2026

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they’ve already given up https://t.co/ZUCwykTLxl — francis wolf (@francis__wolf) September 16, 2026

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