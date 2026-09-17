US JD Vance US elections

JD Vance’s plea for the US to give the Trump government ‘another chance’ wasn’t the winning midterms message he seemed to think – 24 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 17th, 2026

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JD Vance is not a man known for having a flare for communication …or empathy …or intellgence. In short, he’s the David Brent of Maga politicians, but with less charm and more eyeliner.

Never forget that this is the man who –

Claimed the Left would probably say drinking Diet Mountain Dew is racist.

Couldn’t even order doughnuts without instructions.

Seems to think he has a gift for telling jokes, which could not be less accurate.

During Wednesday’s live interview for the All-In podcast, he effectively admitted that the first 20 months of the second Trump administration have gone badly, with this pathetic plea to the electorate.

It caused the facepalm heard around the world. Here’s the less than flattering reaction from tweeters.

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