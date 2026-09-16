US comebacks MAGA

The Brits’ replies to this Maga who said he’d been told not to wear his hat in London is best in class of this type of thing

Poke Staff. Updated September 16th, 2026

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We’ve featured plenty of posts on these pages of Brits telling various Magas exactly what’s what, and they don’t come much better than this.

It’s a rewind to back in the day (does last year count as back in the day?) and this American who arrived in London for some sort of protest or another and said he’d been told not to wear his hat.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of Brits only too happy to help out. And it really does make you proud to be British.

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Donald Trump started calling this American lawmaker names so she gave every bit as good as she got and it’s just brilliant

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