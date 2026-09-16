The Brits’ replies to this Maga who said he’d been told not to wear his hat in London is best in class of this type of thing

US comebacks MAGA

We’ve featured plenty of posts on these pages of Brits telling various Magas exactly what’s what, and they don’t come much better than this.

It’s a rewind to back in the day (does last year count as back in the day?) and this American who arrived in London for some sort of protest or another and said he’d been told not to wear his hat.

Here in London for the big march over the weekend. I was told not to wear my MAGA hat around London. After the news of Charlie Kirk, the MAGA hat stays on and proudly. Wear it loud. Wear it proud. They will NEVER silence us! pic.twitter.com/lMpeMAPh7Y — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) September 11, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of Brits only too happy to help out. And it really does make you proud to be British.

1.

No one gives a shit what you’re wearing, you gormless arse biscuit. https://t.co/B7DdSqNbar — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 11, 2025

2.

No-one would give a toss what you are wearing Performative , attention seeking nonsense form a nobody once more — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 11, 2025

3.

4.

It’s London, mate. No one gives a shit what your silly hat says on it.

Rosa Parks, you ain’t. pic.twitter.com/FRe30SFEN4 — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) September 11, 2025

5.

I’d be genuinely surprised if anyone in UK knows or cares who you are, so whoever told you that must be one of your ignorant countrymen. — Paul Schleifer ♻️ (@PaulSchleifer) September 11, 2025

6.

As you cower in a booth with absolutely no one around? LMAO — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) September 11, 2025

7.

Thinks he’s Che Guevara! — Davy Craig (@Davy_Craig) September 11, 2025

8.

They’re all so desperate to be seen as courageous freedom fighters. — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) September 11, 2025

9.

Things that didn’t happen. No one wld tell you not to wear a hat. Although they may cringe for you, but tell you not to? Yea, no. https://t.co/nr4Ay5Gv7x — Amy (@AEMarriott1) September 11, 2025

10.

It’s also not how we spell TWAT in the UK — Danny Maertens (@MaertensDanny) September 11, 2025

And finally …

Very welcome. Here’s your hat. Please don it on Saturday pic.twitter.com/VoCiOyLKdt — Bennon Maina (@BennonMaina) September 11, 2025

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Donald Trump started calling this American lawmaker names so she gave every bit as good as she got and it’s just brilliant

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