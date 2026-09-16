Politics Artificial Intelligence donald trump mike johnson

Trump lap dog Mike Johnson says there’s nothing to worry about, AI will regulate itself and the internet begged to differ – 15 prophetic putdowns

Saul Hutson. Updated September 16th, 2026

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Of all the brownnosers in the Trump administration, House Speaker Mike Johnson seems to have his schnoz furthest up the President’s rear end.

Johnson will defend literally anything Trump says or does, either directly or through pleas of ignorance.

The Speaker is best known for his ability to have not heard the latest reports out of Washington, making him incapable of speaking to the most essential issues plaguing America.

His talent for inaction has gotten him this far and he doesn’t seem interested in changing his approach.

When pressed on the quickly encroaching problem of artificial intelligence and it’s cold, metallic grasp on the future of the world, Johnson says not to worry, it’ll all be fine.

Twitter took to the replies to offer a fair bit of evidence to the contrary.

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