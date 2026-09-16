Trump lap dog Mike Johnson says there’s nothing to worry about, AI will regulate itself and the internet begged to differ – 15 prophetic putdowns

Politics Artificial Intelligence donald trump mike johnson

Of all the brownnosers in the Trump administration, House Speaker Mike Johnson seems to have his schnoz furthest up the President’s rear end.

Johnson will defend literally anything Trump says or does, either directly or through pleas of ignorance.

The Speaker is best known for his ability to have not heard the latest reports out of Washington, making him incapable of speaking to the most essential issues plaguing America.

His talent for inaction has gotten him this far and he doesn’t seem interested in changing his approach.

When pressed on the quickly encroaching problem of artificial intelligence and it’s cold, metallic grasp on the future of the world, Johnson says not to worry, it’ll all be fine.

Mike Johnson says AI companies can self-police, self-regulate pic.twitter.com/ZxKG4phSW2 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) September 15, 2026

Twitter took to the replies to offer a fair bit of evidence to the contrary.

1.

Oh yes, this always worked out well for asbestos and tobacco companies. Not for their victims of course. https://t.co/UUc4HbKfp4 — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) September 15, 2026

2.

Is this version of the Republican party the dumbest in history?? https://t.co/8tEUuVqsgZ — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) September 15, 2026

3.

Cause that’s working so well with our food lately. https://t.co/FlntH2HA00 — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 16, 2026

4.

Kind of like the meat packing industry did back in the early 1900s! Oh, wait… — Nerzog (@Nerzog999) September 15, 2026

5.

That worked so well with banks……… https://t.co/4K8ntnoFXB — Brian Smith – ‘get out the vote’ (@Quicklitning) September 15, 2026

6.

AI has more freedom than women in America. https://t.co/uzxDd5nNrp — ✨️Just An Indiana Girl✨️ (@JustIndianaGirl) September 16, 2026

7.