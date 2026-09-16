US donald trump takedowns

Donald Trump started calling this American lawmaker names so she gave every bit as good as she got and it’s just brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated September 16th, 2026

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Like us you might not have come across American congresswoman Joyce Beatty but once you watch this you surely own’t be able to forget her.

Beatty clashed with Donald Trump after a judge rejected his demand to add his name to the Kennedy arts centre, of which she is a board member.

Which the president took just as well as you would imagine, so Beatty gave every bit as good as she got and it’s just magnificent.

The sad news is that the centre is now shut, very probably for the next two years at least, as a result of Trump’s entirely in-character hissy fit.

But that shouldn’t stop us appreciating what a hero Joyce Beatty is right now. If anyone can get it reopened, we reckon it’s her.

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