Donald Trump started calling this American lawmaker names so she gave every bit as good as she got and it’s just brilliant

US donald trump takedowns

Like us you might not have come across American congresswoman Joyce Beatty but once you watch this you surely own’t be able to forget her.

Beatty clashed with Donald Trump after a judge rejected his demand to add his name to the Kennedy arts centre, of which she is a board member.

Which the president took just as well as you would imagine, so Beatty gave every bit as good as she got and it’s just magnificent.

OH. MY. GOD. If you have EVER fantasized about what you’d tell trump to his face if you had the chance, Rep. Joyce Beatty just DID that. He thought he was going to call her names. And he found out. So good. 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H70yEtgTsm — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 16, 2026

The sad news is that the centre is now shut, very probably for the next two years at least, as a result of Trump’s entirely in-character hissy fit.

SICKENING: The Kennedy Center’s Trump-appointed board has just voted to close the 55-year-old center because they couldn’t get Trump’s name on the building. Trump literally ruins everything he touches. What a f–king baby. pic.twitter.com/bD2vJ5l1JN — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 15, 2026

But that shouldn’t stop us appreciating what a hero Joyce Beatty is right now. If anyone can get it reopened, we reckon it’s her.

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I NEED THE AUDIO FROM THAT CALL RIGHT GOD DAMN NOW https://t.co/5wBnp6NIps — epistemiccrisis (@goldstar002) September 16, 2026

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“I know you are incompetent” “You have more bankruptcies than anyone in this room” 😭 https://t.co/CYn6Of3Vpc — Queer Latifah ✨ (@TheAfrocentricI) September 16, 2026

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When Trump finally leaves office kicking and screaming, I would love her to lead the reality show telling HIM that HE is fired. — Shae (@shaec88553935) September 16, 2026

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