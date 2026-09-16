People shared the weirdest interactions they’ve had with a stranger – 17 unforgettable head-scratchers

Round Ups r/AskUK

We’re all aware that talking to a stranger can be a risky endeavour, but sometimes there’s no avoiding it. And as you’d expect, it often leads to some bizarrely memorable moments.

To hear about the oddest encounters, C-My-Vest challenged r/AskUK users to share the strangest interactions they’ve had with strangers in the UK. And to get the ball rolling, they even shared their own example:

‘I was on a train once when a bloke sat opposite me, stared at me for about 30 seconds and suddenly said, “You’ve got the face of someone who’s made a terrible decision.” ‘I asked what did he mean. ‘He just went back to reading his newspaper. ‘Weird.’

Here are the top replies from people who are still feeling a bit puzzled…

1.

‘I was in AE once, awaiting surgical consult for an abscess in my stomach ‘The curtains opened and standing there was an old man in a dressing gown. ‘He looked at me and said “my ball has swollen, do you wanna see”. My reply “no mate, I’m fine” ‘To which he proceeded to open his gown and proudly show the biggest bollock I had ever seen’

-Chris80L1

2.

‘I was pretty drunk and on my way home from a night out. I get to the train station and see a well dressed man standing there, holding a shiny, silver, baton sized stick. ‘He walks over to me… and asks if I like his stick. ‘I stare at him confused… and slightly scared. ‘He then asks if I want to see his balls. Of course in that moment I was about to walk away and find security… when, out of his pocket he pulls out some silver balls. ‘This man then proceeds to deliver a full, professional level, juggling performance, ending with the balls balancing on the stick. Ngl it was impressive. ‘My train arrives before I could think of how to respond. As I go to leave, I turn back and ask him what he’s even doing at the station, and he explains he is on his way to get the Eurostar train to Europe, to attend the international juggling championships. ‘The next morning, I genuinely thought it was a drunken dream, so decided to google it. Sure enough it was the international juggling championship that weekend. Definitely the weirdest interaction I’ve ever had ever.’

-Tea_no_sugar

3.

‘Me and a friend sat in Wetherspoons with a spare chair at the table, a man came over to ask if anyone was sat there. We said no as we assumed he was going to take the chair, instead he sat down and silently listened to our conversation’

-dragon8733

4.

‘I was sat on a bus once when a guy turned around and told me how beautiful it was that we, all of us, came from a moment of pure joy: an orgasm. Your father’s orgasm, or perhaps a shared orgasm between both parents. The idea genuinely seemed to make him emotional. ‘We didn’t stay in touch’

-Drawinginfinity182

5.

‘When I was 12 I was on a bus with my mate, her mum and mine. I had a packet of jelly babies. This old cockney geezer (the bald muscular sort, not like a frail little old man) snatched them off me, offered them round the whole bus, (people took them as well!!) then gave me the empty bag back with a cockney laugh like the fucking Hitcher from the Mighty Boosh. My mum did fuck all, just sat there. Her friend looked at me, shrugged n said ‘its only sweets.’ My mate stared at me opened mouthed as if to say no I can’t believe it either. I asked my mother who was going to buy me some more. She said don’t make a fuss he was just having fun. Yeah at the expense of a child. It’s like a dream sequence in my head now, it was decades ago but it just felt off the scale mental how everyone went along with it n it was me complaining that was the bad thing.’

-Edie_Starbright

6.

‘Was walking home one night when I walked past a panicked woman who asked me to get rid of a snail on her front door because she was deathly afraid of them and had been stuck outside for half an hour.’

-jsippy

7.

‘I was on the tube once and there was a clearly troubled man stood staring at me. I was quite scared but it was a busy train so felt comfortable in that. Then he poured a can of coke into his hand and used it as hair gel. He then gave me a nod of reassurance once done. I immediately got off the train at the next stop. Still freaks me out to this day thinking about it.’

-Active_SeriZZLEAF

8.

‘Was waiting for a lift in my friends block of flats. Old man, roughly 75, was also stood there waiting. After about 30 seconds of silence , he turned to me and asked me out of nowhere “you autistic?”.’

-cibilserbis

9.