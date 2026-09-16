Nadine Dorries suggested Angela Rayner owed the taxpayer a £17k refund only for it to blow up spectacularly in her face

Politics Angela Rayner Nadine Dorries

Nadine Dorries should surely have seen this coming when she took aim at Angela Rayner over a Telegraph story about ‘botched local government reorganisation’.

The tale, such as it is, concerns Reform UK demanding that Rayner – newly returned to the government under Andy Burnham – repay the cost of the aborted local government shake-up.

Angela Rayner has been told to repay millions of pounds that Reform UK councils spent on her botched local government reorganisation 🔗 https://t.co/YGKp1ZG4p3 pic.twitter.com/vBzZqVsnKd — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 15, 2026

It was spotted by former Tory MP and culture secretary – ha! – Nadine Dorries, who had this to say over on Twitter.

Also – give back the £17k in severance payment you were not entitled to bcse you had broken the ministerial code. https://t.co/EfHLCiTqfM — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) September 15, 2026

Ooh – get you!

Except unfortunately for Dorries the replies suggested the whole thing had rather blown up in her face. Because … look.

1.

Did you pay back the money for the year you spent not resigning and not appearing in Parliament? — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 15, 2026

2.

That is not quite right, Nadine.

Rayner resigned in September 2025. The rule requiring ministers who leave after a serious Ministerial Code breach to forgo severance did not come into force until 13 October 2025.

You can argue she should repay it, but saying she was not entitled… — Curious Femme (@CuriousandFemme) September 15, 2026

3.

Maybe you should pay back the years wages you took because the blob of custard known as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson wouldn't put you in the house of Lords so you could play dress up

What could of been 👇 https://t.co/voI7BlBgvX pic.twitter.com/JqlJOcPTH0 — Yorkshire Victor Meldrew+his dog (@TheMeldrew) September 15, 2026

4.

Lol, you’ve a neck as hard as a jockey’s bollocks & zero self awareness 😂 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) September 15, 2026

5.

Please stop .. @AngelaRayner has been cleared of any wrongdoing. But Farage and Tice knew all about the law on large donations retrospectively applied because they voted on it .. — Jane Featherstone 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@JaneFeathersto1) September 15, 2026

6.

You took an entire year off Parliament because Johnson denied you a peerage, costing the tax-payer £88k. Can we have that back? https://t.co/TlLG6DNXET — DrDublin💙 (@DrDublin1) September 15, 2026

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