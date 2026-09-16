Politics Angela Rayner Nadine Dorries

Nadine Dorries suggested Angela Rayner owed the taxpayer a £17k refund only for it to blow up spectacularly in her face

John Plunkett. Updated September 16th, 2026

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Nadine Dorries should surely have seen this coming when she took aim at Angela Rayner over a Telegraph story about ‘botched local government reorganisation’.

The tale, such as it is, concerns Reform UK demanding that Rayner – newly returned to the government under Andy Burnham – repay the cost of the aborted local government shake-up.

It was spotted by former Tory MP and culture secretary – ha! – Nadine Dorries, who had this to say over on Twitter.

Ooh – get you!

Except unfortunately for Dorries the replies suggested the whole thing had rather blown up in her face. Because … look.

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Jake Humphrey’s response to this unlikely heckle just went viral just not for reasons he would have hoped