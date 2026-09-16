This American lawmaker’s takedown of Donald Trump’s grasp of AI will surely never be bettered

US AI donald trump

If there’s a worse person than Donald Trump to help guard against the frankly terrifying excesses of artificial intelligence then we haven’t met them yet.

And yet the president continues to insist it will all be hanky dory despite all of the evidence – exhibit A: Donald Trump – suggesting otherwise.

And surely no-one nailed Trump’s grasp of AI better than this particular American lawmaker. Step forward, Democratic congressman, Stephen Lynch!

Rep. Lynch to Bessent: “I’ll be honest — I don’t think the president could spell AI if I gave him the first letter” pic.twitter.com/yvpHodciqP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2026

Absolute beauty! (No, not you, Trump).

I don’t know, “I” is the only letter he understands. — Trump is a PEDO ⚖️ (@TrumpPedophile2) September 15, 2026

He really would spell it A1. 🤫 Steak sauce brain. 🫣 Lynch was being generous🤗 — Kelly Holmes (@kell71191) September 15, 2026

I’ll be honest, this is the most accurate testimony in that hearing all day. — Michael_sankt (@Michael16315053) September 15, 2026

In two words …

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Donald Trump started calling this American lawmaker names so she gave every bit as good as she got and it’s just brilliant

Source @atrupar