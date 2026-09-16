US AI donald trump

This American lawmaker’s takedown of Donald Trump’s grasp of AI will surely never be bettered

John Plunkett. Updated September 16th, 2026

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If there’s a worse person than Donald Trump to help guard against the frankly terrifying excesses of artificial intelligence then we haven’t met them yet.

And yet the president continues to insist it will all be hanky dory despite all of the evidence – exhibit A: Donald Trump – suggesting otherwise.

And surely no-one nailed Trump’s grasp of AI better than this particular American lawmaker. Step forward, Democratic congressman, Stephen Lynch!

Absolute beauty! (No, not you, Trump).

In two words …

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Donald Trump started calling this American lawmaker names so she gave every bit as good as she got and it’s just brilliant

Source @atrupar