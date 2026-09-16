Politics cory booker kash patel takedown

This brutally honest US Senator said what we’re surely all thinking about Trump’s FBI chief Kash Patel and these 15 internet replies said the rest

Saul Hutson. Updated September 16th, 2026

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Kash Patel hasn’t been in the news in a while. For him, that is a very good thing. Because when he does find himself back in the headlines, it’s never positive.

Which brings us to Patel’s latest senate hearing, which was basically asking him why he has his job.

Not surprisingly, Patel didn’t have a very good answer. At one point, he even started talking about bestiality. So no, it did not go well when Patel opened his mouth.

But it went even worse for Trump’s hand-picked FBI Director when others spoke about him.

The most withering takedown came courtesy of New Jersey State Senator Cory Booker, who outlined in detail just how undeserving Patel is for his role.

Twitter couldn’t get enough of the takedown.

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