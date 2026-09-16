This brutally honest US Senator said what we’re surely all thinking about Trump’s FBI chief Kash Patel and these 15 internet replies said the rest

Politics cory booker kash patel takedown

Kash Patel hasn’t been in the news in a while. For him, that is a very good thing. Because when he does find himself back in the headlines, it’s never positive.

Which brings us to Patel’s latest senate hearing, which was basically asking him why he has his job.

Not surprisingly, Patel didn’t have a very good answer. At one point, he even started talking about bestiality. So no, it did not go well when Patel opened his mouth.

But it went even worse for Trump’s hand-picked FBI Director when others spoke about him.

The most withering takedown came courtesy of New Jersey State Senator Cory Booker, who outlined in detail just how undeserving Patel is for his role.

This is a MUST watch: Here is @CoryBooker’s closing remarks about Kash Patel. pic.twitter.com/73yrw9Giin — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 15, 2026

Twitter couldn’t get enough of the takedown.

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No matter his party he is 100% correct here. https://t.co/EWCNqHf11Z — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) September 15, 2026

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This is how you talk to MAGA. You don’t play nice with kid gloves, you don’t come in weak, you don’t both sides everything and you don’t capitulate. You tell them to their face the embarrassment that they are to this country… https://t.co/qP8qlqnqyr — JazzyJeffRealTalk (@JazzyJeffRealT1) September 15, 2026

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Kash Patel should be impeached. — Jennifer Fatzinger 🇺🇸💙 (@donniegirl73) September 15, 2026

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Grassley has always been the lackey of whatever Republican president was in power. He never had any integrity. Now it’s obvious. This is shameful. — MA Rasmussen (@ICmaryann) September 15, 2026

5.

Wow wow

We need more people to speak out and hold the administration accountable. If this is not an example of needing change almost nothing is. Midterms are coming our time to make change is coming. #JustGoFuckingVote — Pokey (@Pokey9526816868) September 15, 2026

6.

MORE OF THIS @corybooker No respect to a chairman who cares about party over country, @ChuckGrassley — Kristi 🤍 (@MsKristi5) September 15, 2026

7.

Love this. Repubs now have to defend the only pro-bestiality Director in Bureau History. Thank you Cory Booker for lighting up Grassley today. https://t.co/uqeE7kWfmk — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) September 15, 2026

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