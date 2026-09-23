US donald trump un

Donald Trump kept waiting for everyone to applaud him during his United Nations speech except it didn’t quite work out like that and it was just brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated September 23rd, 2026

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Donald Trump had lots of things to tell the United Nations general assembly in News York on Tuesday, but the best bit was surely when the American president said nothing at all.

That was the bit when he briefly paused after saying some nonsense or another, presumably expecting the hall to fill with applause like it does when he addresses his adoring lickspittles, also known as his cabinet.

Except it didn’t quite work out like he is used to, and it was just brilliant.

And that wasn’t the only time either.

And these people surely said it best.

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