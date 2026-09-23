Donald Trump kept waiting for everyone to applaud him during his United Nations speech except it didn’t quite work out like that and it was just brilliant

US donald trump un

Donald Trump had lots of things to tell the United Nations general assembly in News York on Tuesday, but the best bit was surely when the American president said nothing at all.

That was the bit when he briefly paused after saying some nonsense or another, presumably expecting the hall to fill with applause like it does when he addresses his adoring lickspittles, also known as his cabinet.

Except it didn’t quite work out like he is used to, and it was just brilliant.

BREAKING: Trump’s MAGA rally applause line that “America is back and our country is stronger today than ever before” is met with stunned silence by the crowd at the United Nations. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/wlDDo0xLJo — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) September 22, 2026

And that wasn’t the only time either.

Trump’s brags are being met with total silence at the UN pic.twitter.com/hdMKOIzL7B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

The way he waited for applause that never came https://t.co/Y0jYen058h — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 22, 2026

2.

LMAOOO, the soul-crushing silence as this buffoon tries to brag to the United Nations while he awkwardly twitches and twists at the podium is giving me life. pic.twitter.com/EzO2yniDm4 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 22, 2026

3.

No applause. Complete silence for the American Psychopath.

Well earned, Republicans! https://t.co/FyyHjetAxS — AntiNarcopathyPharmD (@narceducator) September 22, 2026

4.

It’s what happens when he talks to a group of people with an average IQ in the triple digits. https://t.co/ZUKRvUlLCS — Covie (@covie_93) September 22, 2026

5.

The entire world is sick of his bullshit — Goblinsburg (@Goblinsburg) September 22, 2026

6.

Virtually everything he says is the exact opposite of what everyone knows to be true. On his deathbed (?) he will shake his head & smirk “fake news.” https://t.co/1LG4mqL5kG — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) September 22, 2026

7.