US Andy burnham donald rump Geography

Donald Trump was confidently incorrect on British and UK geography, and Andy Burnham’s face said what we were all thinking

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 23rd, 2026

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Geography isn’t exactly Donald Trump’s strong point. Neither is History, for that matter. Nor Science. Actually – let’s just agree that he has no academic strong points, just to save time.

On Tuesday, during a brief appearance with Andy Burnham at the UN Building in New York City, Trump showed his ignorance to the world (again) with a comment on the UK …or Britain …or England.

Check this out.

Let’s take another look at that reaction.

Andy Burnham with his head down, looking as tjough he's trying not to laugh.

It probably wouldn’t do much for the so-called special relationship to openly laugh at the President of the USA, but it probably came close.

Tweeters had less diplomacy about Trump’s ignorance.

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