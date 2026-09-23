Donald Trump was confidently incorrect on British and UK geography, and Andy Burnham’s face said what we were all thinking

US Andy burnham donald rump Geography

Geography isn’t exactly Donald Trump’s strong point. Neither is History, for that matter. Nor Science. Actually – let’s just agree that he has no academic strong points, just to save time.

On Tuesday, during a brief appearance with Andy Burnham at the UN Building in New York City, Trump showed his ignorance to the world (again) with a comment on the UK …or Britain …or England.

Check this out.

Trump: "You call it United Kingdom, Britain, they call it sometimes England. They go back to the old. It's got more names than any other place in the world." pic.twitter.com/k7I5uODzeN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2026

Let’s take another look at that reaction.

It probably wouldn’t do much for the so-called special relationship to openly laugh at the President of the USA, but it probably came close.

Tweeters had less diplomacy about Trump’s ignorance.

1.

The UK is England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Calling all of that “England” is like calling the United States “California.” This man is a fucking dumbass. https://t.co/WdaMCiSyk0 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 22, 2026

2.

"You call it United Kingdom, Britain, they call it sometimes England"

Donald Trump proudly demonstrates what an ignorant, thick as pig shit moron he is. pic.twitter.com/uQOV29139L — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 22, 2026

3.

My head is exploding. He's beyond help. Surely. https://t.co/JfyacX0rix — gibbzer (@gibbzer) September 22, 2026

4.

Oh how I long for the days when the president of our country wasn’t also the town fucking idiot. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 22, 2026

5.

@WhiteHouse please show this very simple graph, (even easier than the cognitive tests he "aced"), to Donald Trump, and help him to understand the difference between UK, Britain and England. pic.twitter.com/Gr1kHouu2D — Markku Ristola 🇫🇮 🇸🇪 (@svegfinne) September 22, 2026

6.

7.

"Sometimes I call it Melvin" https://t.co/Gl01jeRhht — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 22, 2026

8.

Just when you think he can’t possibly get any more cartoonishly stupid. https://t.co/2NYOqzjX74 — Daractenus (@Daractenus) September 22, 2026

9.

Well, Donald. England is a country, Great Britain is an island that doesn't include Northern Ireland, and the United Kingdom is the sovereign nation that includes all four. You get a Dumb with a "B." in 4th grade geography. https://t.co/A33BSFM6Qw — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) September 22, 2026

10.