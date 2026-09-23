The Danish trolling the US with Send in the Clowns was already funny, but the zoom in on Marco Rubio raised it to new heights

US Denmark donald trump greenland

We cross now to the UN general assembly in New York, where – to the relief of many countries – Donald Trump has signed a deal with Denmark over US access to Greenland for security purposes.

President Donald J. Trump officially signs the landmark Greenland security deal alongside Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark and Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen of Greenland. This HISTORIC deal is critical for American national security and defense in the Arctic… pic.twitter.com/OGoSWfjEhf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 22, 2026

Theoretically, this should put an end to Donald Trump threatening to annex the island, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark. However, it being Trump, there’s every chance he’ll be posting memes of the map with ‘Red, White and Blueland’, or some such BS, by the weekend.

As they waited for Trump to arrive for the signing ceremony, Denmark trolled the US Government in a reasonably subtle way. The music was good, but the zoom was perfection.

LMFAO – Denmark has background music on waiting for Trump that had the lyrics "send in the clowns" The camera then finds Marco Rubio and zooms in. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ior3TWVsoh — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) September 22, 2026

Here’s another angle to enjoy.

LMFAO 2 – More of Marcio Rubio getting trolled by Denmark before Trump had the Greenland meeting. “Isn’t it queer? Losing my timing this late in my career…where are the clowns” He looked to become wise to what was going on and actually looked back at the camera. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pH9NYPDAD8 — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) September 22, 2026

The internet showed its appreciation.

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Danes are at it again https://t.co/8ODPxFYy3K — Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) September 22, 2026

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😂 the lyrics 🤣🤣🤣 🎶where are the clowns

Send in the clowns

Don't bother, they're here.🎶🎶 (Zooms in on Marco Rubio) pic.twitter.com/ZPGMfDjAx5 — Great White North 🍁🇨🇦 (@MadeInCanada_eh) September 22, 2026

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I’m here for this level of trolling. https://t.co/aSyEpMbmOM — 😼 (@dutchessprim) September 22, 2026

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