US Denmark donald trump greenland

The Danish trolling the US with Send in the Clowns was already funny, but the zoom in on Marco Rubio raised it to new heights

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 23rd, 2026

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We cross now to the UN general assembly in New York, where – to the relief of many countries – Donald Trump has signed a deal with Denmark over US access to Greenland for security purposes.

Theoretically, this should put an end to Donald Trump threatening to annex the island, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark. However, it being Trump, there’s every chance he’ll be posting memes of the map with ‘Red, White and Blueland’, or some such BS, by the weekend.

As they waited for Trump to arrive for the signing ceremony, Denmark trolled the US Government in a reasonably subtle way. The music was good, but the zoom was perfection.

Here’s another angle to enjoy.

The internet showed its appreciation.

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