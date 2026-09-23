Donald Trump wants everyone to start calling AI ‘super intelligence’, in case you were wondering about his priorities

US AI donald trump

Donald Trump has been doing a little market research in an effort to try and change the narrative on Artificial Intelligence.

The president, who has shares in the AI economy, wants people to stop suggesting it might wipe out humanity, as some in the industry have claimed, which may be why he’s pushing for a rename. He posted a poll on the topic on his Truth Social account.

President Trump is considering a new name for AI. pic.twitter.com/9xWKt6Fp4H — Andrew Curran (@AndrewCurran_) September 19, 2026

He narrowed it down, just in case people mixed it up with the Supreme Court. Dumb. With a B.

Every day Trump makes sure there’s a new dumbest point in US history. pic.twitter.com/UwShaxy6Sm — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 20, 2026

After all that, he announced his decision on Tuesday, and it was none of the above.

Trump tells the UN he is officially changing the name of Artificial Intelligence to "Super Intelligence" and says all US government documents will now be changed to refer to "SI" pic.twitter.com/LEWbc5tn3B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2026

The collective facepalm was visible from space.

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He’s doing this based off of a social media poll he conducted. We live in Idiocracy. https://t.co/TrqaumjTP8 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 22, 2026

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if you use SI, i will assume you are the opposite of artificial intelligence in that you're naturally stupid https://t.co/IW3ZgyQHza — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 22, 2026

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In the name of all that’s holy! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/VGqOiHCprP — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) September 22, 2026

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Bro is renaming everything under the sun but can’t fix gas prices https://t.co/BnpTpMXNlT — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) September 22, 2026

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It is genuinely such a window into Trump's mind that he takes the extremely important, extremely fraught question of whether AI will attain superintelligence–and ignores everything about it except which term plays better as a brand https://t.co/NH8AdTapzR — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) September 22, 2026

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Sometimes I actually want to cry at how stupid everything is https://t.co/VW95c878dU — Will Fritz (@fritzed_you) September 22, 2026

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By now, everyone at the UN knows Trump is "artificial" and has no "intelligence." https://t.co/bpQDBoSdcW — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) September 22, 2026

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Our country is really really dumb right now https://t.co/DvpWUF5gqK — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) September 22, 2026

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