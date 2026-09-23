US AI donald trump

Donald Trump wants everyone to start calling AI ‘super intelligence’, in case you were wondering about his priorities

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 23rd, 2026

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Donald Trump has been doing a little market research in an effort to try and change the narrative on Artificial Intelligence.

The president, who has shares in the AI economy, wants people to stop suggesting it might wipe out humanity, as some in the industry have claimed, which may be why he’s pushing for a rename. He posted a poll on the topic on his Truth Social account.

He narrowed it down, just in case people mixed it up with the Supreme Court. Dumb. With a B.

After all that, he announced his decision on Tuesday, and it was none of the above.

The collective facepalm was visible from space.

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