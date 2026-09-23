25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week
Happy Hump Day, to those of you who like to give a subtle nod of acknowledgement to the week’s halfway point. All roads lead to the weekend from here on, and that sounds like a good reason to celebrate.
We’ve been having a dig through the funny stuff on Bluesky, and we’ve gathered 25 absolute gems.
If we didn’t include your favourite, let us know.
1.
My wife and I may look like couch potatoes, but we move like a NASCAR pit crew whenever “SKIP INTRO” appears on the screen.
— John Lyon (@johnlyon.bsky.social) 22 September 2026 at 00:07
2.
Sympathies to all my fellow Gen Xers who’ve also just gone “There’s a new movie of Sense & Sensibility? But they JUST DID one. They literally ONLY JUST made that into a movie, with Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant, it only came out (checks IMDB)… thirty… one…
years…
ago…
…
… oh.”
— Mitch Benn (@mitchbenn.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 22:21
3.
It was just down from Jimmy Tarbuck Medical School
— Goldfinch liker (@ruudboy.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 18:30
4.
Talk about nominative determinism.
— Neil Norman And His Cosmic Orchestra (@fubsyshabaroon.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 20:53
5.
i only took this job in sales for a global prosthetics company so i could tell everyone that i was an international arms dealer
— Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 20:24
6.
Saw a thing saying take a test to find which character from The Simpsons you are. I don't need to take a test, I can say pretty definitively that I am not in The Simpsons.
— MꙬse Allain (@mooseallain.bsky.social) 22 September 2026 at 14:41
7.
Railcard discriminating against real ska-heads 😡
— onlycans (@onlycans.bsky.social) 22 September 2026 at 20:38
8.
James Dean was in three movies. Three. None of them were great. You guys can try to build your legacies through a lifetime of meaningful achievements if you want. I’m going to continue focusing on what really matters: looking awesome
— Braden Serkas (@portmanteauface.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 16:41
9.
Ground floor perfumery, stationery, leather goods
— Fourfoot (@fourfoot.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 15:39
10.
So, Mr T, what's your ideal holiday?
— Chris Webb (@chrisporkerwebb.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 19:53
11.
Praying they missed a comma.
— Public Benjamin (@publicbenjamin.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 12:38
12.
Boris Johnson now feral on Wimbledon Common eating nothing but creme eggs, washed down with Fanta.
— trouteyes (@handle.invalid) 20 September 2026 at 10:32