25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week

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Happy Hump Day, to those of you who like to give a subtle nod of acknowledgement to the week’s halfway point. All roads lead to the weekend from here on, and that sounds like a good reason to celebrate.

We’ve been having a dig through the funny stuff on Bluesky, and we’ve gathered 25 absolute gems.

If we didn’t include your favourite, let us know.

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My wife and I may look like couch potatoes, but we move like a NASCAR pit crew whenever “SKIP INTRO” appears on the screen. — John Lyon (@johnlyon.bsky.social) 22 September 2026 at 00:07

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Sympathies to all my fellow Gen Xers who’ve also just gone “There’s a new movie of Sense & Sensibility? But they JUST DID one. They literally ONLY JUST made that into a movie, with Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant, it only came out (checks IMDB)… thirty… one… years… ago… … … oh.” — Mitch Benn (@mitchbenn.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 22:21

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i only took this job in sales for a global prosthetics company so i could tell everyone that i was an international arms dealer — Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 20:24

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Saw a thing saying take a test to find which character from The Simpsons you are. I don't need to take a test, I can say pretty definitively that I am not in The Simpsons. — MꙬse Allain (@mooseallain.bsky.social) 22 September 2026 at 14:41

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James Dean was in three movies. Three. None of them were great. You guys can try to build your legacies through a lifetime of meaningful achievements if you want. I’m going to continue focusing on what really matters: looking awesome — Braden Serkas (@portmanteauface.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 16:41

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