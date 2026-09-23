Social Media Bluesky funny

25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week

Poke Reporter. Updated September 23rd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Happy Hump Day, to those of you who like to give a subtle nod of acknowledgement to the week’s halfway point. All roads lead to the weekend from here on, and that sounds like a good reason to celebrate.

We’ve been having a dig through the funny stuff on Bluesky, and we’ve gathered 25 absolute gems.

If we didn’t include your favourite, let us know.

1.

My wife and I may look like couch potatoes, but we move like a NASCAR pit crew whenever “SKIP INTRO” appears on the screen.

— John Lyon (@johnlyon.bsky.social) 22 September 2026 at 00:07

2.

Sympathies to all my fellow Gen Xers who’ve also just gone “There’s a new movie of Sense & Sensibility? But they JUST DID one. They literally ONLY JUST made that into a movie, with Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant, it only came out (checks IMDB)… thirty… one…

years…

ago…

… oh.”

— Mitch Benn (@mitchbenn.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 22:21

3.

It was just down from Jimmy Tarbuck Medical School

[image or embed]

— Goldfinch liker (@ruudboy.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 18:30

4.

Talk about nominative determinism.

[image or embed]

— Neil Norman And His Cosmic Orchestra (@fubsyshabaroon.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 20:53

5.

i only took this job in sales for a global prosthetics company so i could tell everyone that i was an international arms dealer

— Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 20:24

6.

Saw a thing saying take a test to find which character from The Simpsons you are. I don't need to take a test, I can say pretty definitively that I am not in The Simpsons.

— MꙬse Allain (@mooseallain.bsky.social) 22 September 2026 at 14:41

7.

Railcard discriminating against real ska-heads 😡

[image or embed]

— onlycans (@onlycans.bsky.social) 22 September 2026 at 20:38

8.

James Dean was in three movies. Three. None of them were great. You guys can try to build your legacies through a lifetime of meaningful achievements if you want. I’m going to continue focusing on what really matters: looking awesome

— Braden Serkas (@portmanteauface.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 16:41

9.

Ground floor perfumery, stationery, leather goods

[image or embed]

— Fourfoot (@fourfoot.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 15:39

10.

So, Mr T, what's your ideal holiday?

[image or embed]

— Chris Webb (@chrisporkerwebb.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 19:53

11.

Praying they missed a comma.

[image or embed]

— Public Benjamin (@publicbenjamin.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 12:38

12.

Boris Johnson now feral on Wimbledon Common eating nothing but creme eggs, washed down with Fanta.

[image or embed]

— trouteyes (@handle.invalid) 20 September 2026 at 10:32

Article Pages:1 2