Politics CNN kaitlin collins mike waltz

When this Maga ambassador tried to defend Trump’s media ban, CNN’s Kaitlin Collins unleashed the perfect comeback to stun him into silence

Saul Hutson. Updated September 22nd, 2026

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Donald Trump does not want pesky reporters around anymore. He’s openly calling for a ban on unfriendly media and the more his administration talks about it, the worse it looks.

The latest Trump ring kisser to defend the President’s fascist approach to the press is US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Waltz is the braniac who accidentally added a major media member to what was supposed to be a classified Signal text thread about US military strikes.

So forgive CNN’s Kaitlin Collins if she’s not buying his excuse for banning certain media from the White House.

Collins is one of the best in the business at calling out Maga for their lies and contradictions. Twitter filled the replies up with praise for the CNN reporter’s approach to confronting Waltz to his face.

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