When this Maga ambassador tried to defend Trump’s media ban, CNN’s Kaitlin Collins unleashed the perfect comeback to stun him into silence

Politics CNN kaitlin collins mike waltz

Donald Trump does not want pesky reporters around anymore. He’s openly calling for a ban on unfriendly media and the more his administration talks about it, the worse it looks.

The latest Trump ring kisser to defend the President’s fascist approach to the press is US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Waltz is the braniac who accidentally added a major media member to what was supposed to be a classified Signal text thread about US military strikes.

So forgive CNN’s Kaitlin Collins if she’s not buying his excuse for banning certain media from the White House.

Collins: How is reporting on the president a national security threat? Waltz: When we have outlets that are relying on anonymous sources and talking about the levels of ammunition we have in the middle of conflict… Collins: That was in the inspector general’s report from the… pic.twitter.com/9kjUQQQbVI — Acyn (@Acyn) September 22, 2026

Collins is one of the best in the business at calling out Maga for their lies and contradictions. Twitter filled the replies up with praise for the CNN reporter’s approach to confronting Waltz to his face.

1.

I admit to being completely wrong in my initial assessment of Kaitlin Collins. She’s really good at this. Waltz is totally outmatched, like he got caught by the teacher. https://t.co/yAQB8DoCsU — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) September 22, 2026

2.

He wants to talk about threats to national security?

Mike Collins is only in this job at the UN because Trump shipped him there as a DEMOTION after he got caught adding a journalist to a Signal chat in which they were discussing top-secret war plans. https://t.co/5CQ5i5SPqp — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 22, 2026

3.

The administration is imploding and these motherfuckers all know it. They’re desperately trying to spin their way out of it and it’s pathetic… https://t.co/aHoLQajJH8 — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 22, 2026

4.

This fool should have been gone after the Signal debacle.

Trump will hold onto the most incompetent people as long as they kiss his ass enough. — ForeverBlessed (@4evaBlessed23) September 22, 2026

5.

LMAO. So its a fake story that somehow is also a national security threat? Got it. Also Trump literally said they had no munitions to send Ukraine or fulfill their already pre purchased munitions contracts to NATO. These people are lunatics — Donbas Samizdat (Донбасс Самиздат) (@DonbasDIY) September 22, 2026

6.

How is the president lying to us 24/7 NOT a national security threat? https://t.co/z92tZyg6iP — D Villella❄️🇺🇸 🦅 (@dvillella) September 22, 2026

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