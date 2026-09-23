Donald Trump told CNN they shouldn’t be at the UN and correspondent Kaitlan Collins A++ comeback had the whole internet cheering

US donald trump Kaitlan Collins un

You’ll probably already know how Donald Trump has banned CNN and two other media outlets from the White House in an outrageous breach of free speech enshrined in the First Amendment.

And the American president appeared to think he has the power to stop news media from covering him at all after he told CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins that she shouldn’t be in New York for the United Nations general assembly on Tuesday.

And Collins’ A++ comeback had the entire internet cheering.

COLLINS: “2/3rds of don’t think we’re winning the war with Iran.” TRUMP: “I’m surprised CNN is here covering me. You shouldn’t be here.” COLLINS: “The UN let us in… When will the war end?” pic.twitter.com/TSUzwM1ofP — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 22, 2026

‘The United Nations allowed us in sir.’

Eat that, Mr President.

(and just in case anyone was in any doubt …)

NEW: Kaitlan Collins just pointed out to Donald Trump that CNN is credentialed by the UN, so they will keep covering him despite being banned from the White House! (She’s a good journalist and not afraid to stand up against him.) pic.twitter.com/TDDzvda194 — Lucas Sanders (@LucasSa56947288) September 22, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

He really thinks he’s a dictator because he’s gone this long UNCHECKED — (@MidnightMonaye) September 22, 2026

2.

One thing Kaitlan Collins gonna do is get under that man’s thin skin and I love it. https://t.co/Lk58WYZv8o — Covie (@covie_93) September 22, 2026

3.

Holy shit: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins just masterfully shut down Trump at the UN after he snidely remarked that CNN shouldn’t be there. “The United Nations allowed us in Sir.” I love how she completely ignores his bullshit and keeps shouting questions. pic.twitter.com/L06o0cgQ4z — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 22, 2026

4.

What an insecure, pathetic man. https://t.co/bZ5qMHzQuR — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 22, 2026

5.

I love how Kaitlin Collins doesn’t give a s*** about Trump’s pathetic insults and goes right for the jugular. Donnie was clearly angry about her question regarding the failing Iran War. — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) September 22, 2026

6.

Ladies & Gentlemen, once again I give you the biggest fucking crybaby who’s ever lived. https://t.co/8rqj9lT5lN — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 22, 2026

7.

8.

They got banned from the white house not the planet. He needs to be so fr https://t.co/JuT0i77faI — Dai ‍♀️ (@ThatsForAIITime) September 22, 2026

9.