US donald trump Kaitlan Collins un

Donald Trump told CNN they shouldn’t be at the UN and correspondent Kaitlan Collins A++ comeback had the whole internet cheering

John Plunkett. Updated September 23rd, 2026

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You’ll probably already know how Donald Trump has banned CNN and two other media outlets from the White House in an outrageous breach of free speech enshrined in the First Amendment.

And the American president appeared to think he has the power to stop news media from covering him at all after he told CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins that she shouldn’t be in New York for the United Nations general assembly on Tuesday.

And Collins’ A++ comeback had the entire internet cheering.

‘The United Nations allowed us in sir.’

Eat that, Mr President.

(and just in case anyone was in any doubt …)

And these people surely said it best.

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