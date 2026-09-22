The first and last time Nigel Farage dared to face James O’Brien has gone viral again, and it’s still a glorious own

Politics james o'brien nigel farage

It’s easy to forget that Nigel Farage was once (technically) a colleague of James O’Brien at LBC, before he left the station in 2020 having made inflammatory remarks about Black Lives Matter protesters. What a shocker.

Despite sharing a workplace, James O’Brien has never hidden his disdain for the divisive politics of Farage and his various parties, and has famously and savagely criticised the Reform leader for his comments and actions on many occasions.

Like this.

‘Not only an act of epic dishonesty, but it’s also an act of craven sycophancy.' James O’Brien fires back at Nigel Farage’s claim that he is ‘the most hated politician in the country’. pic.twitter.com/p5ovRUcDIQ — LBC (@LBC) June 23, 2026

Back in 2014, Farage had the guts to grant James O’Brien an interview, in the wake of his dogwhistling comments about being unhappy to hear people speaking foreign languages on the train.

Watch how that worked out for him.

In 2014 Nigel Farage went on LBC to complain about hearing foreign languages on trains. James O'Brien: But your wife and kids speak German. That was the first and last time they ever spoke. pic.twitter.com/h3S84gp5B5 — smile2jannah (@smile2jannah) September 19, 2026

With Farage’s serious allergy to scrutiny, it’s no surprise that they haven’t gone to round two.

These seven reactions say all that needs to be said.

1.

🤣🤣🤣Proof it has always been one rule for him………. https://t.co/wS9jCSaOdE — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 19, 2026

2.

"I didn't object to it" "I felt uncomfortable" What a fucking xenophobic moron. The fact there are people with functioning brains that vote for such an imbecile is damning. https://t.co/KkZVHWp0Ah — . (@DanLFC1_) September 19, 2026

3.

James is the only one that’s given him real scrutiny. He’s mot been on his show since this 😂 https://t.co/SQ0TdHRhuF — Nick Collins (@Nick___Collins) September 21, 2026

4.

Objectively hilarious that such a racist and xenophobe is magnetically attracted to “foreigners”. https://t.co/n3ZZNryqiC — Fiona-Natasha Syms (@SymsFifi) September 19, 2026

5.

Look at this ancient clip, you gutless pack of stenographers. #NigelFarage – this rancid little nationalist sideshow – gets one honest shove against the usual slurry and he folds like cheap cardboard. The second the rhetoric meets a question that isn’t a blowjob, he’s already… https://t.co/JjKTxhnslR — Spider D Thompson (@SpiderUncensor) September 20, 2026

6.

James O’Brien has invited all of them onto his show, all too scared of the outcome after this car crash from Farage. Nadine Dorries tried to get him fired They’re all happy enough to slag him off elsewhere though Bunch of fucking cowards the lot of them. https://t.co/ICaTEPmNqf — Dean 🇬🇧🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@deanbegley1) September 19, 2026

7.

He squirmed and he squirmed.

Well done James O'Brien. — ceecee130847 (@ceecee130847) September 21, 2026

As an added treat, feast your ears on this blistering takedown from a couple of years ago.

James O’Brien delivered this epic scathing monologue whilst FARAGE WAS IN THE ROOM. Fucking legendary.pic.twitter.com/KxMsoFEGZv — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 19, 2024

READ MORE

LBC’s James O’Brien on Nigel Farage and that undisclosed £5m gift is an important, essential listen

Source @smile2jannah/ Image Screengrab