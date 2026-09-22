Politics james o'brien nigel farage

The first and last time Nigel Farage dared to face James O’Brien has gone viral again, and it’s still a glorious own

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 22nd, 2026

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It’s easy to forget that Nigel Farage was once (technically) a colleague of James O’Brien at LBC, before he left the station in 2020 having made inflammatory remarks about Black Lives Matter protesters. What a shocker.

Despite sharing a workplace, James O’Brien has never hidden his disdain for the divisive politics of Farage and his various parties, and has famously and savagely criticised the Reform leader for his comments and actions on many occasions.

Like this.

Back in 2014, Farage had the guts to grant James O’Brien an interview, in the wake of his dogwhistling comments about being unhappy to hear people speaking foreign languages on the train.

Watch how that worked out for him.

With Farage’s serious allergy to scrutiny, it’s no surprise that they haven’t gone to round two.

These seven reactions say all that needs to be said.

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As an added treat, feast your ears on this blistering takedown from a couple of years ago.

A standing ovation

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LBC’s James O’Brien on Nigel Farage and that undisclosed £5m gift is an important, essential listen

Source @smile2jannah/ Image Screengrab