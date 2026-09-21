Pete Hegseth invited the Paul brothers to the Pentagon to pump up American troops and it backfired spectacularly in the replies – 17 scathing takedowns

Politics jake paul logan paul Pete hegseth

This is not a serious White House Administration.

Anyone following American politics for the last decade could tell you that. Still, Donald Trump and his band of merry gangsters continue to degrade the nation’s highest office with every new press stunt.

The latest comes courtesy of former reality TV contestant and current Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

In an attempt to boost morale amidst the growing calamity in Iran, Hegseth brought in a pair of qualified military veterans YouTubers to offer up a pep talk.

Jake and Logan Paul graced the Pentagon with their presence between unboxing videos and the cringe oozes out of every second of the footage.

Last Thursday, we welcomed Logan and Jake Paul to the Pentagon to meet with our warriors. pic.twitter.com/NiRJVWb2Rc — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) September 20, 2026

This is what it looks like when the fall of an empire plays out in short social-friendly video clips.

The good people of Twitter had many thoughts. None of them were positive.

1.

Imagine showing this image to someone in 2017. https://t.co/hQVEEz14Io pic.twitter.com/6GOjPJ8tGb — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) September 20, 2026

2.

holy shit we are all going to die https://t.co/XKRyWJx73H — Aurora Britt (@Britt4rva) September 20, 2026

3.

4.

This administration is a fucking joke — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) September 20, 2026

5.

we are in hell — Ricky Berwick (@rickyberwick) September 20, 2026

6.

By far the dumbest shit you will see all day…. That is til tomorrow. When you will once again witness the dumbest shit you’ve ever seen. That’s the hallmark of Trump 2. What a disgrace. Explain why tf this is even happening. — The Strategic GC (@TheStrategicGC) September 20, 2026

7.

This is such an embarrassment. This is why so many are ashamed of what these dumbasses are turning our country into. I don’t even have anything funny to say about this. It’s depressing. — Menrva Jade (@MenrvaJade) September 20, 2026

8.