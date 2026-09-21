Politics jake paul logan paul Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth invited the Paul brothers to the Pentagon to pump up American troops and it backfired spectacularly in the replies – 17 scathing takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated September 21st, 2026

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This is not a serious White House Administration.

Anyone following American politics for the last decade could tell you that. Still, Donald Trump and his band of merry gangsters continue to degrade the nation’s highest office with every new press stunt.

The latest comes courtesy of former reality TV contestant and current Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

In an attempt to boost morale amidst the growing calamity in Iran, Hegseth brought in a pair of qualified military veterans YouTubers to offer up a pep talk.

Jake and Logan Paul graced the Pentagon with their presence between unboxing videos and the cringe oozes out of every second of the footage.

This is what it looks like when the fall of an empire plays out in short social-friendly video clips.

The good people of Twitter had many thoughts. None of them were positive.

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