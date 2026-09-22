Which parts of British life do Americans romanticise that are actually a bit rubbish? – 17 things about the UK that don’t live up to the hype

Round Ups r/AskUK

We may speak the same language, but when it comes to selling the UK to the US, it seems that a few details have got lost in translation.

Far from being the quaint country that Americans see in the movies, Britain is a bit more gnarly in reality. To learn about the little things that have been missold, RockyInTheSheets put the following question to r/AskUK:

‘American here. We tend to romanticise British pubs, village life, train travel, and the idea that everyone is constantly using dry humour. What aspect of British life looks charming from abroad but is considerably less enjoyable when you actually live there?’

Pay attention, Yanks, this is what Britain is really like…

1.

‘Posh people. ‘Most of them are cunts.’

-LonelyArmpit

2.

‘”The Cotswolds” -It’s not a single destination

-Transport is crap

-All the villages are identical

-Everyone there hates you

-It’s expensive

-There’s nothing to actually do ‘I genuinely don’t get the obsession that some tourists display over it.’

-CrossCityLine

3.

‘Train travel. There’s not much romance involved in the 18.26 departure from London Euston.’

-MTW27

4.

‘Christmas. In movies it always looks like a really romantic & idyllic Dickensian white Christmas but in reality it’s often wet and dreary, and incredibly dark given the short days. Actually quite miserable.’

-amoult20

5.

‘I imagine the American view of pub culture is around the quaint village pub or friendly local, of which there are many, but possibly doesn’t include Wetherspoons on a Saturday night. Or a Saturday morning for that matter.’

-Breaking-Dad-

6.

‘Anything to do with royalty.’

-Fine-State8014

7.

‘Making tea is often hastily done and not some kind of fancy thing. Making a brew can be done within 20 seconds of the kettle boiling. Often in a mug with stains. For a lot of people it’s such a common thing that it’s like grabbing a glass of water.’

-BeardyRamblinGames

8.

‘Red phone boxes. It’s been years and I can still smell the inside even now.’

-Tzunamitom

9.