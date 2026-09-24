Nigel Farage’s “The Government’s campaign against disinformation is an attack on Reform” T-shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by his shirt

Politics nigel farage

The jury is out over whether Andy Burnham’s first in-person encounter with Donald Trump was a success.

The president described him in very positive terms, but rubbished the Chagos deal, which the PM has now decided to review. Hardly the Love Actually Hugh Grant impression people were hoping for.

Another aspect of Burnham’s contribution to the general assembly that’s split the room is his announcement about how the UK will try to counter Russian meddling in the country’s politics and stability.

The UK will set up a new centre to "stem the poisonous tide" of hostile state attacks, including Russian disinformation, PM Andy Burnham has said in his first major international speech at the UN General Assembly. Read more: https://t.co/gfwEJH7rCE pic.twitter.com/7ZsOi9lYVA — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 23, 2026

On the one hand, there’s everyone saying ‘About time’, and praising the effort to clamp down on disinformation. On the other hand, there’s Reform UK.

Let’s see what Nigel Farage had to say about it.

Andy Burnham is setting up a Ministry of Truth to clamp down on free speech. pic.twitter.com/UbIOpgahWR — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 23, 2026

We’re not sure who did the captions, but in this country, we spell it ‘CENTRE’. He also shared this interesting take on the reasoning behind the initiative.

People had questions. Mostly ‘Who hears that the government is targeting misinformation and disinformation from a hostile state’ and takes that personally?’

Here’s what they’ve been saying.

1.

Just me saying that any effort to tackle misinformation must be an attack on Reform, thereby admitting that Reform are helping Russia to spread far right narratives and create dissent and unrest. pic.twitter.com/kAjpfpO4PQ — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 23, 2026

2.

👀 How revealing. Burnham says: tackle hostile state information attacks. Farage hears: clamp down on me. Why does confronting Russian 🇷🇺 disinformation make him feel personally targeted? His former colleague Nathan Gill is serving 10½ years for taking bribes to make… https://t.co/xwqURoIOT5 — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) September 23, 2026

3.

Why is Farage against fighting disinformation?

Strange. https://t.co/T1vAKP6q1L — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) September 23, 2026

4.

Russia is bombarding the U.K. information space with lies and misinformation. And Nigel wants it to carry on because it helps him. Like it helped them ten years again during the referendum. About time government took it seriously. Farage and his AfD pals in Germany have done… https://t.co/KPdvsIWSns — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) September 23, 2026

5.

Cat check: The National Centre for Information Defence will be tasked with tackling Russian disinformation. It's unclear why Farage, whose former colleague Nathan Gill is currently in prison for accepting bribes to make pro-Russian statements, is against this. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 23, 2026

6.

Copied for reference as assume he will remove when someone actually tells him that to state targeting Russia is a direct attack on Reform isn't quite the look he is looking for. pic.twitter.com/Szp8iM6O7p — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 23, 2026

7.

Just because I strongly oppose any measure to tackle Russian misinformation, doesn’t mean I’m on Russia's side.

In unrelated news, one of the few times I bothered turning up to work as an MEP was to vote AGAINST measures to tackle the spread of Russian misinformation… — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 23, 2026

8.

Nigel Farage voted against sanctions to restrict Russian interference in foreign elections when he was an MEP Now he is complaining about the government trying to stop it now Almost like he has a vested interest in Russian disinformation 👀🇷🇺 https://t.co/uVgAJBIHMC — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) September 23, 2026

9.

Is Farage now admitting that Reform are controlled by Russia and that Brexit was too? Takes a really paranoid man to think it's all about him unless he is aware of receipts — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 23, 2026

10.

Oh look – Nigel “an own goal a day” Farage is against the new UK agency fighting disinformation from Putin’s Russia. Of course he is. pic.twitter.com/63ZadDaAqA — Neil Franklin (@NeilFra97674870) September 23, 2026

11.