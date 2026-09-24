Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s “The Government’s campaign against disinformation is an attack on Reform” T-shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by his shirt

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 24th, 2026

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The jury is out over whether Andy Burnham’s first in-person encounter with Donald Trump was a success.

The president described him in very positive terms, but rubbished the Chagos deal, which the PM has now decided to review. Hardly the Love Actually Hugh Grant impression people were hoping for.

Another aspect of Burnham’s contribution to the general assembly that’s split the room is his announcement about how the UK will try to counter Russian meddling in the country’s politics and stability.

On the one hand, there’s everyone saying ‘About time’, and praising the effort to clamp down on disinformation. On the other hand, there’s Reform UK.

Let’s see what Nigel Farage had to say about it.

We’re not sure who did the captions, but in this country, we spell it ‘CENTRE’. He also shared this interesting take on the reasoning behind the initiative.

Instead of lowering your energy bills or cutting your taxes, Burnham has announced a National Centre for Information Defence. This is a Labour Ministry of Truth targeted directly at Reform. They know they can't win by fair means, so they're trying to destroy us by foul means.

People had questions. Mostly ‘Who hears that the government is targeting misinformation and disinformation from a hostile state’ and takes that personally?’

Here’s what they’ve been saying.

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