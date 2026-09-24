Melania Trump’s ‘He’s doing the best that he can’ was the most hilarious accidental shade she could have thrown – 18 savage reactions

US donald trump melania trump

Fox News might not be joining in with the press pool, in support of the banned news outlets, but in other respects they’re still acting as the unofficial 24/7 advertising department of the Trump administration. At least, they’re trying to do that.

On Wednesday, they interviewed the First Lady, Melania Trump, on Fox & Friends, where they asked her how she thinks her other half is doing as president. It was an open goal for some shameless, North Korea-style gushing praise, but Mrs T hit the bar with her tepid response.

Melania Trump on how she thinks her husband is doing as president: "He's doing the best that he can" pic.twitter.com/3246C5VmGp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2026

Talk about damning with faint praise. That’s the kind of thing a teacher writes on a nine-year-old’s report card when they just can’t get their heads around long multiplication.

Melania’s tepid response tickled the internet, and these savage but fair reactions nailed it.

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Melania gives Donald an E for Effort https://t.co/fYj4jDMafF — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 23, 2026

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"They put me on your stupid show, how do you think he's doing?" https://t.co/hO0smDjf4r — Rob Fardon  (@robfardon) September 23, 2026

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That’s one way to say your malignant narcissist husband is incapable of doing anything for anyone except for himself. https://t.co/tasqqGPV6H — Quadcarl (@Quadcarl) September 23, 2026

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"The best that he can" bankrupted casinos, saw hundreds of thousands of dead Americans stacked like cordwood in makeshift morgues, skyrocketing inflation, most jobs lost ever, trillions of new deficits and debt, losing an idiotic war he started, and learning how to spell dumb. https://t.co/xbh5JhAlBd — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) September 23, 2026

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“Trump is doing the best he can,” Melania says. Well, “doing the best he can” is quite the campaign slogan. Put it on a yard sign and let November do the talking. 😂 https://t.co/0CC92SOobl — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) September 23, 2026

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