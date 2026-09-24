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Melania Trump’s ‘He’s doing the best that he can’ was the most hilarious accidental shade she could have thrown – 18 savage reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 24th, 2026

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Fox News might not be joining in with the press pool, in support of the banned news outlets, but in other respects they’re still acting as the unofficial 24/7 advertising department of the Trump administration. At least, they’re trying to do that.

On Wednesday, they interviewed the First Lady, Melania Trump, on Fox & Friends, where they asked her how she thinks her other half is doing as president. It was an open goal for some shameless, North Korea-style gushing praise, but Mrs T hit the bar with her tepid response.

Talk about damning with faint praise. That’s the kind of thing a teacher writes on a nine-year-old’s report card when they just can’t get their heads around long multiplication.

Melania’s tepid response tickled the internet, and these savage but fair reactions nailed it.

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