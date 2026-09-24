The theatre where Lincoln was assassinated is on a list of buildings that could be named after Donald Trump – 19 hard nopes

US donald trump

A Trump administration official has told MS NOW that Ford’s Theatre, the site of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, is one of several federal buildings being touted to have Trump’s name added to it in some way.

Trump aides explore attaching president’s name to Ford’s Theatre The playhouse where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated has been mentioned among federal properties that could carry the president’s name https://t.co/a1QS98UOHR — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 23, 2026

This follows the long-running battle with the Kennedy family and the courts over whether Trump’s name could remain on the John F Kennedy Memorial Center, which has resulted in the petulant president threatening to demolish the building.

President Trump was photographed looking over a placard that appeared to include the words "Kennedy Center DEMOLISHED" over what appeared to be an image of a demolition. Read more: https://t.co/tMr17Hftll pic.twitter.com/7hrtnYIta1 — ABC News (@ABC) September 17, 2026

Full disclosure, Trump has denied the allegation, with this statement that appears in the dictionary under the definition of irony.

Yeah, what psychopath would want his name on a building associated with an assassinated President pic.twitter.com/tEAMZDcvPJ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 24, 2026

While the official couldn’t confirm whether the building would be chosen, or how the name would be attached, the mere suggestion of it had tweeters bristling.

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Honestly when someone first sent me this story this morning I thought it was from @TheOnion https://t.co/nsGQ8eLzgW — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) September 23, 2026

2.

Why is he obsessed with putting his name specifically on buildings tied to assassinated presidents? To call Trump a weirdo is an insult to weirdos https://t.co/deRFavaanH — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 23, 2026

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This guy is like me when I got a DYMO label maker in third grade. https://t.co/JVejuoJqB3 — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) September 23, 2026

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Coming soon – The Statue of Trumperty 🙄 pic.twitter.com/9QA4b5yydk — Jack Miller III (@jackUSAmiller) September 23, 2026

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I mean, if you want to find a place that symbolizes the essence of Trump, the location where violence and hatred attempted to break our union by killing the embodiment of American courage and freedom while seeking to turn back the wheels of time seems like a decent choice … — juju (@julest10003) September 23, 2026

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Just what the voters desperately want https://t.co/IzvlhwH1Xt — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 23, 2026

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Other than the diaper changes, Ms. Harp, how was the play? https://t.co/VCNdM1kDVs — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) September 23, 2026

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This is getting out of hand https://t.co/RA5gF2sRA4 — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 23, 2026

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