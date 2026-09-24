US donald trump

The theatre where Lincoln was assassinated is on a list of buildings that could be named after Donald Trump – 19 hard nopes

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 24th, 2026

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A Trump administration official has told MS NOW that Ford’s Theatre, the site of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, is one of several federal buildings being touted to have Trump’s name added to it in some way.

This follows the long-running battle with the Kennedy family and the courts over whether Trump’s name could remain on the John F Kennedy Memorial Center, which has resulted in the petulant president threatening to demolish the building.

Full disclosure, Trump has denied the allegation, with this statement that appears in the dictionary under the definition of irony.

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

While the official couldn’t confirm whether the building would be chosen, or how the name would be attached, the mere suggestion of it had tweeters bristling.

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