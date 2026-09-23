Somebody asked for people’s ‘unbelievable truths’ – 23 absolute contenders for Would I Lie To You

Entertainment r/AskUK

If you’ve been living under a rock since 2007, you may not have come across the BBC panel show Would I Lie To You?

The premise is simple: celebrities compete to tell the most unbelievable stories and anecdotes, and the opposing team has to figure out which ones are true and which are fibs.

As well as being hugely popular, the series has also produced one of the UK’s favourite memes, which is rolled out on social media whenever somebody in the public eye is accused of telling porkies (which is pretty much constantly).

Over on the AskUK subreddit, fan of the show theatre_ghost posted the following…

‘Whats your ‘unbelievable truth’ that would be a good contender if you were on ‘Would I lie to you’? ‘Those life events you couldn’t write and sound completely absurd, that would leave the other team voting ‘lie’ If you’re were on the gameshow.’

And loads of people jumped in with incredible life events that are 100% real, even though they sound made up. Check these out…

1.

‘My two truths and a lie answers are always:

‘I’ve been an extra in a Bollywood movie. I’ve piloted a helicopter over Stonehenge. I once did a fart so bad that the minibus had to be pulled over so somebody could get out to be sick.

‘All are true.’

–BulbaCorps

2.

‘I was arrested for trying to break into the Sultan of Brunei’s house to ask for directions home after a night out.

\’All completely innocent, was simply too drunk.’

–brightdionysianeyes

3.

‘Me and a group of my friends were driving through the countryside in the UK, and came across some tiny village fair, so we parked up to check it out.

‘There was a welly throwing contest and I thought it would be funny to put my name down. I mean, it speaks for itself, but its basically whoever can throw the Wellington boot the furthest wins. The village vicar approached me and said “I’ve been the champion 6 years in a row, you won’t beat me.” I said “We’ll see about that.”

‘So an hour later they call my name, and I go up, and hurl this random boot, and it went really far. I won, and got a little plastic trophy and a cupcake for winning… The vicar was really bitter about it, and said I shouldn’t have even been able to do the competition because I wasn’t from the area. I laughed and walked away. It was a fun little day out.’

–Strict-Historian2790

4.

‘Told my story about how me and my bandmates were played Coldplay’s demo by the guy who ended up signing them to Parlophone, and advised him not to sign them on the basis they sounded shit (fortunately for him and them, he ignored our opinion) to a random guy at a party, then followed up with a vicious, drunken rant about how I can’t stand Coldplay, only to discover I was talking to Chris Martin’s brother.

‘We were among the last few people up and still drinking at a random party in a barn somewhere in rural Herefordshire.’

–Slow-Race9106

5.

‘I have visited five of the Dungeon attractions in Europe (London, Warwick, Edinburgh, York and Amsterdam). Every single time, no matter where I have stood or how I have acted, I have been called out as a witch by one of the actors and then had to participate in the locals favourite punishment of the era.’

–Speedy_Dragon46

6.

‘I got patted on the head by Fidel Castro at Havana Airport.’

–VegetableWeekend6886

7.

‘I was interviewed by Russian television about how much I dislike Glasgow Rangers.’

–Vindex9323

8.

‘I once played the gong onstage with Pink Floyd, aged 4.’

–Oddnessandcharm

9.

‘I spent a night with a lioness snuggled up against me while camping in the Okavango in Botswana, separated by just the thickness of the tent tarpaulin.

‘Basically, a pride had wandered into our impromptu camp in the bush and decided to stay until morning. The lioness took up position against our two-man tent. It assumed the tent was impenetrable which is why we weren’t snacked upon. Just before sunrise, they all just wandered off, presumably to a water hole to find some breakfast.’

–gCrunchyCo

10.

‘In the late 80’s I came within two feet of accidentally flattening the Queen Mother. She was not amused. Though her protection officer looked like he didn’t know whether to laugh or shoot me.’

–SplodgySplodge1

11.

‘I was, according to family lore, the first person to throw up on colour TV in the UK.

‘I was a baby at the time. I did chuck up, apparently. Colour TV was quite new. I can’t imagine many people are sick on TV. It tracks.’

–Ill-Breadfruit5356

12.

‘Lulu (the singer) paid for a taxi to the hostel I was staying in, and a takeaway for me when I was homeless.’

–Open-Apartment-4937