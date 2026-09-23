US donald trump Karoline Leavitt tucker carlson

Karoline Leavitt claimed Trump respects women more than men and you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate these 14 withering takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated September 23rd, 2026

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It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s former press secretary whose relationship with the truth is most kindly described as ‘arm’s length’.

It’s fair to say that Leavitt did not like the press and a fair bit of the press did not especially like Leavitt, especially if they had the temerity to ask an actual follow up question.

Now it looks like she might have been missing the limelight because Leavitt made a special appearance on Sean Hannity’s podcast, where she spoke to Trump’s well-documented respect for women. (You read that right.)

Twitter had an endless supply of responses to Leavitt’s inability to separate fact from fiction, even in retirement.

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