Karoline Leavitt claimed Trump respects women more than men and you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate these 14 withering takedowns

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt tucker carlson

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s former press secretary whose relationship with the truth is most kindly described as ‘arm’s length’.

It’s fair to say that Leavitt did not like the press and a fair bit of the press did not especially like Leavitt, especially if they had the temerity to ask an actual follow up question.

Now it looks like she might have been missing the limelight because Leavitt made a special appearance on Sean Hannity’s podcast, where she spoke to Trump’s well-documented respect for women. (You read that right.)

Leavitt: Sometimes I think Trump might listen to women more than men. He just has such respect. pic.twitter.com/8Cl0ZCVCsu — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) September 22, 2026

Twitter had an endless supply of responses to Leavitt’s inability to separate fact from fiction, even in retirement.

1.

Did she forget that he left her to perish whilst taking a ride in a buffet cart ? https://t.co/nrHemeDoz3 — Hayley X 😉 (@tindale_hayley) September 23, 2026

2.

He’s fired most of the women in his cabinet, moron. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 23, 2026

3.

Like…. grab them by the pussy, type respect? Having lawsuits levied against him for sexual assault, type of respect??🤔🧐 https://t.co/ULNKBGFxRb — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) September 23, 2026

4.

How can someone say this without spontaneous combustion? https://t.co/0rx1noAPr0 — MamaBear 🌊🌊💙💙🌈🌈 (@MamaBearP1) September 23, 2026

5.

Quite Piggy 🐷 https://t.co/0OkmaiXxOs — Tracey Taylor London (@traytaymakeup) September 23, 2026

6.

She can’t stop lying either https://t.co/wgGStoy53z — Chickie (@Chickie__) September 23, 2026

7.