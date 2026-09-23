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Whoever came up with this on-screen headline during Donald Trump’s UN speech take the rest of the week off!

John Plunkett. Updated September 23rd, 2026

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There were plenty of eye-opening moments during Donald Trump’s general assembly address at the United Nations in New York in Tuesday, but surely none more so than this.

It’s the passage of his speech, such as it was, when he threatened to annihilate Iran.

Even for him it was a properly stunning moment (don’t take our word for it, read the Guardian’s).

And we mention it not only because it is worthy of bringing your attention by itself (public service Poke!) but because of this particular on-screen graphic (chyron, if you prefer) that followed soon after.

And just in case that is tricky to see in all its glory …

Give that person the rest of the week off!

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Donald Trump told CNN they shouldn’t be at the UN and correspondent Kaitlan Collins A++ comeback had the whole internet cheering

Source @BrandyZadrozny