US donald trump

Of all the blistering takedowns of Donald Trump wincing at the noise of a military plane, this one flies off with Burn of the Month

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 24th, 2026

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Donald Trump has pulled out all the stops to impress Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has just arrived in the US.

Trump and the First Lady went to Andrews Air Base to greet them, which no president has done for a visiting dignitary since 1962.

They’re throwing a lavish state dinner for President Xi.

In a show of military might, Trump had B-1 bombers and F-22 Raptor fighter jets perform a flyover. That didn’t work out so well – for Trump, at least.

Tweeters naturally took the piss, with responses like these.

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Of all the comments, this was the undisputed top burn, and we’ll take no other nominations.

Obama doing a 'drop the mic' motion

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Source Meidas Touch Image Screengrab