Of all the blistering takedowns of Donald Trump wincing at the noise of a military plane, this one flies off with Burn of the Month

US donald trump

Donald Trump has pulled out all the stops to impress Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has just arrived in the US.

Trump and the First Lady went to Andrews Air Base to greet them, which no president has done for a visiting dignitary since 1962.

Our military on their hands and knees wiping off the red carpet for the Chinese. A perfect metaphor for where we are with Trump. https://t.co/r0W3xnxbgS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 23, 2026

They’re throwing a lavish state dinner for President Xi.

President Trump says "the entire tech world, the entire banking world, and a lot more" will be in attendance at tomorrow night's state dinner for Chinese President Xi: "I wish we had more seats." pic.twitter.com/K4zcOGouOH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 24, 2026

In a show of military might, Trump had B-1 bombers and F-22 Raptor fighter jets perform a flyover. That didn’t work out so well – for Trump, at least.

Trump winces in pain during the loud military flyover as Xi shows no reaction pic.twitter.com/iUMvnhYZn9 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 23, 2026

Tweeters naturally took the piss, with responses like these.

1.

Donald Trump got MOGGED by President Xi at his own air show. Trump was visibly scared. This will be the defining moment for this meeting. pic.twitter.com/zr5L267sCg — Sam  (@princesleeper) September 23, 2026

2.

trump was frightened by his own military flyover while Xi just stood there looking bored. This y'all alpha male president?? pic.twitter.com/UjOPAi3Bdh — Covie (@covie_93) September 23, 2026

3.

Wow. A truly god-tier meme has just dropped. https://t.co/w1fol8rkhM — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) September 23, 2026

4.

Now you see why Trump got 5 deferments from Vietnam. Even just the SOUND of a plane flyover is too much for the fat baby in makeup and a diaper. Look at the President of China. No reaction. https://t.co/zvtWxtS471 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 23, 2026

5.

Xi Jinping gives no f*cks about Trump's spectacles. https://t.co/cCzoWAq6ce — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinkle) September 24, 2026

6.

nice argument, however, I have portrayed myself as the cool, unfazed rising superpower chad, while you are the wincing, frightened dying empire virgin https://t.co/NpawWf2W8V — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) September 24, 2026

7.

Trump shoulda just let that White House pool boycott alone. Look what he bought himself https://t.co/H16HcX0yB9 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 23, 2026

8.

Wow. Trump got smacked down by his own appointed judge while Xi was visiting. How humiliating. pic.twitter.com/Jx0XWFfYXt — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 24, 2026

9.

10.

Damn, President Xi didn't even flinch at the flyover greeting, while trump made a face like a fragile little punk ass bitch. 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/9rK3kXNHoI — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 24, 2026

11.

Loud and sudden noises can overwhelm, frighten, and disorient people with dementia because the brain changes associated with the condition alter how sound is perceived and processed. #DementiaDon https://t.co/zo59Syq03F — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) September 23, 2026

12.

Of all the comments, this was the undisputed top burn, and we’ll take no other nominations.

Give the guy a break. Do you have any idea how sensitive your hearing is after you grow back an ear? It can be devastating. I'm no trump fan but lets have a little humility and act like adults here. https://t.co/B0lroZRzwU — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) September 24, 2026

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Source Meidas Touch Image Screengrab