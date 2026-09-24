Celebrity Gregg Wallace

This takedown of what Gregg Wallace gets up to these days was already good but his especially on-brand response made it next level

Poke Reporter. Updated September 24th, 2026

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Now that Gregg Wallace has nothing to do with MasterChef for reasons you will already be aware of, he fils his days doing video messages for money…

… reviewing steak pies …

and asking people questions like ‘What mistakes have you made?’ on Twitter.

He also reviewed Kentucky Fried Chicken, basically eating it out the boot of his car.

And it was this particular video that prompted someone called @jayharrym to get in touch highlighting this rather stark change of circumstances.

And while that was already good, it was Wallace’s furious response which really took it viral after it was shared by @mcandidate on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Some people!

To conclude …

Last word to the Greggster.

Source @mcandidate