This takedown of what Gregg Wallace gets up to these days was already good but his especially on-brand response made it next level

Celebrity Gregg Wallace

Now that Gregg Wallace has nothing to do with MasterChef for reasons you will already be aware of, he fils his days doing video messages for money…

Make somebody smile with a Cameo message pic.twitter.com/KklK8supf4 — Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) September 19, 2026

… reviewing steak pies …

I taste test steak pies. Which brand do you think would win? You Tube Gregg Wallace Way. pic.twitter.com/75eURYHE2m — Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) September 18, 2026

and asking people questions like ‘What mistakes have you made?’ on Twitter.

Mistakes I made mistakes you’ve made pic.twitter.com/WyJqjBsVGv — Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) September 22, 2026

He also reviewed Kentucky Fried Chicken, basically eating it out the boot of his car.

And it was this particular video that prompted someone called @jayharrym to get in touch highlighting this rather stark change of circumstances.

And while that was already good, it was Wallace’s furious response which really took it viral after it was shared by @mcandidate on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Some people!

they’re calling him the least rattled anyone has ever been — Benjamin 🪐 (@BenFMarg) September 22, 2026

Needless to say, Greg has had the last laugh. — Ricky Butcher (@rickybutcher_) September 22, 2026

turning up at john torode’s house to be offered a cup of beans — Adam Paul Mulvey (@mulvey_adam) September 22, 2026

He has decided to not go gently into that good night — Craggs Maumee (@MarkMaumee) September 22, 2026

To conclude …

Last word to the Greggster.

Source @mcandidate