Reform’s Danny Kruger claimed that the crypto billionaires want nothing in return for donations, and the Question Time audience’s laughter said it all

Politics Question Time Reform UK

BBC’s flagship political panel show, Question Time, has just returned after the long parliamentary recess, and we were all hugely shocked by the presence of a Reform representative – in this case, Danny Kruger. They so rarely get to have their say.

In an act of extraordinary televisual innovation, unheard of in the history of the moving image, and the annals of broadcasting – BBC Question time returns for a new season, kicking off with a member of Reform. — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) September 16, 2026

Equally inevitable was this question on the recent £36 million (each!) donations to Reform from crypto billionaires Ben Delo and Christopher Harborne –

“Is the £72million in donations received by Reform this week a threat to democracy?”

In ‘well, he would say that, wouldn’t he?’ news, Kruger didn’t think it was a threat at all. He stressed that the two men, who have both given to Nigel Farage and his party on other occasions, wanted absolutely nothing in return for their generous donations.

Watch how that went down with the audience.

Danny Kruger – I think it’s an admirable thing for these two men (Harborne and Delo) who will get nothing for it, no peerage and no policies

Audience laughs

DK they are not getting anything for it.

Joy Morrissey – We believe you!#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/2FtZWyQcmI — Mike H (@mikoh123) September 17, 2026

A collective ‘Sure, Jan!’, if ever we saw one. The internet reactions were no less sceptical.

1.

Danny Kruger explains that our crypto billionaire donors will get absolutely nothing in return for their donations. In unrelated news, we plan to cut capital gains tax on crypto assets from 24% to 10% and set up a Bank of England Bitcoin Reserve Fund.#BBCQT… — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 17, 2026

2.

Audience bursts into laughter when Reform's Danny Kruger tells them the two crypto billionaires will get nothing in return for handing over £72m.

Brits don't like being taken for fools. pic.twitter.com/yvh93sjatN — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 18, 2026

3.

Does he really expect the Public to believe this ?! Reform Voters will obviously. — Vee (@Auntygoya) September 17, 2026

4.

Poor dim Danny… no wonder he was never offered a role in any Tory cabinet… he's literally as thick as two short planks…. https://t.co/8UJ9yvsSnj — Dick Head who loves Jeremy Corbyn – parody (@DickFbpe) September 18, 2026

5.

They are telling their voters exactly who they are and yet they still vote for this billionaires party. https://t.co/dOa7Itgggo — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) September 18, 2026

6.

Felt a sense of relief watching @bbcquestiontime tonight, the audience laughing & groaning @danny__kruger . He was spilling his usual Reform false nonsense, fact less & useless ! People really are seeing @reformparty_uk for the corrupt grifters they are! — L S # Love ,kindness, fairness to all. (@LesleyW49622780) September 17, 2026

7.

Former Tory headbanger now Reform headbanger — shatners (@shatners144143) September 17, 2026

8.