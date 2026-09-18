Politics Question Time Reform UK

Reform’s Danny Kruger claimed that the crypto billionaires want nothing in return for donations, and the Question Time audience’s laughter said it all

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 18th, 2026

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BBC’s flagship political panel show, Question Time, has just returned after the long parliamentary recess, and we were all hugely shocked by the presence of a Reform representative – in this case, Danny Kruger. They so rarely get to have their say.

Cary Elwes as Robin Hood, turning to look at the camera and giving a little laugh

Equally inevitable was this question on the recent £36 million (each!) donations to Reform from crypto billionaires Ben Delo and Christopher Harborne –

“Is the £72million in donations received by Reform this week a threat to democracy?”

In ‘well, he would say that, wouldn’t he?’ news, Kruger didn’t think it was a threat at all. He stressed that the two men, who have both given to Nigel Farage and his party on other occasions, wanted absolutely nothing in return for their generous donations.

Watch how that went down with the audience.

A collective ‘Sure, Jan!’, if ever we saw one. The internet reactions were no less sceptical.

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