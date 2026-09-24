A Trump-loving TV channel tried to fill the gap left by the American news networks and it went just as well as you’d hope it would
Donald Trump’s attempt to ban news outlets that don’t ask him questions he want to answer has backfired in spectacular fashion after the entire American press pool decided not to cover the White House either.
Well, we say ‘entire’, there were still some TV channels up for covering the president, not least the Trump loving right-wing channel Real America’s Voice. No, us neither.
Except it turns out doing proper news is a bit more complicated than it might appear, and it didn’t end well, it didn’t end well at all.
LOL — The White House pool is boycotting Trump, but Real America’s Voice is trying to fill in the gap. Unfortunately they haven’t yet figured out how microphones work so Trump is still yelling into the void. pic.twitter.com/SKaG6XCXYo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2026
And never let it be said they weren’t hitting Trump with the big questions the American people desperately want answered.
with the White House pool boycotting, Trump now has nothing but MAGA propagandists following him around, so he’s facing hard hitting questions like “Ballroom update?” pic.twitter.com/D8ZCDQTPvL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2026
Better luck next time, people.
1.
Or maybe just embarrass yourselves. https://t.co/E5yakaa8fC pic.twitter.com/da47Ofz3p1
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 23, 2026
2.
Absolute gold.
Maybe Lindell TV can assist them.
We’re not a serious country.
— Mason (@masonisonx) September 23, 2026
3.
Truly an incredible metaphor:
far-right propaganda outlet “Real America’s Voice” has no volume when covering Trump. https://t.co/vj3KoaORAB
— Max Flugrath🗳️ (@MaxFlugrath) September 24, 2026
4.
The best he’s ever sounded. https://t.co/iy487FiyX1
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) September 23, 2026
5.
this is just embarrassing and pathetic https://t.co/H8k1nm3PeG
— BlackRedGuard ☭ 🇵🇸🔻⛓️💥 (@OGBlackRedGuard) September 24, 2026
6.
How’s that press ban going for you pic.twitter.com/Ow4Am0tZe2
— Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) September 24, 2026