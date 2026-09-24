US donald trump

A Trump-loving TV channel tried to fill the gap left by the American news networks and it went just as well as you’d hope it would

John Plunkett. Updated September 24th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s attempt to ban news outlets that don’t ask him questions he want to answer has backfired in spectacular fashion after the entire American press pool decided not to cover the White House either.

Well, we say ‘entire’, there were still some TV channels up for covering the president, not least the Trump loving right-wing channel Real America’s Voice. No, us neither.

Except it turns out doing proper news is a bit more complicated than it might appear, and it didn’t end well, it didn’t end well at all.

And never let it be said they weren’t hitting Trump with the big questions the American people desperately want answered.

Better luck next time, people.

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