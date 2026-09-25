This right-wing ‘Christian’ pastor insisted that women’s social media use should be overseen by a ‘competent man’, and got dragged into next year – 22 deservedly brutal takedowns

Weird World misogyny right-wing sexism

Due to somebody’s oversight, US nationalists and so-called Christians Brian Sauvé and Eric Conn were given unsupervised access to one another, where they just amplified each other’s sexist BS.

The pair of pastors from Utah’s Refuge Church got together to wang on about the alleged ‘feminisation’ of America, on their podcast, The King’s Hall.

Brace yourself for this hot take on women and social media.

Christian nationalist pastor Brian Sauvé says women should not have access to social media unless "some competent man is curating and blocking and directing and taking a look at what's going on." https://t.co/MUg0khUQIy pic.twitter.com/rGNdNedV0E — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 23, 2026

“Women either shouldn’t be on social media or any social media they have should be kind of a walled garden situation where some competent man is curating and blocking and directing and taking a look …what’s going on. I have access to my wife’s social media accounts and I have blocked—this is not an exaggeration—thousands of accounts. Thousands of them. She generally has very little idea of what is going on in the real social media because I’ve created a walled garden of cute goat videos.”

Firstly …he has a wife? Still?? But wait …there was more.

If you think women should be able to vote, have jobs, live alone, or have unsupervised access to one another, that is because "you have normalcy bias for insane world": "You're living in an insane asylum and you think it's the normal world." https://t.co/MUg0khVoy6 https://t.co/hpZLzwWQdv pic.twitter.com/o59BsZe8Rd — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 23, 2026

To recap – women shouldn’t vote, work, or *checks notes* have friends, as well as only being allowed a social media presence if their Alpha male lord and master okays it.

Tweeters weren’t buying what the pastor was selling, and the responses were appropriately brutal. Here are some favourites.

1.

And then these same dudes will cry about being single 😂 https://t.co/MvlOzG1KLR — AbortionChat (@AbortionChat) September 24, 2026

2.

There's not much difference between this and the Taliban. https://t.co/E8wNMoeajS — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) September 24, 2026

3.

Wow, this is legit nuts. "We consider it normal for women to have unsupervised access to each other." When was that NOT considered normal, at least in Western societies? https://t.co/8qi8nnWgy2 — Cathy Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@CathyYoung63) September 24, 2026

4.

And yall are worried about sharia law lol https://t.co/2MswSmgNCR — Bekah (@bekahboo1290) September 24, 2026

5.

This is the most absurd nonsense I’ve heard this morning! This is word vomit. 🤮 https://t.co/3KRg9dvyk2 — wanjiru karanja msc akc (@wanjirukarra) September 24, 2026

6.

If this bloviating patriarchal mysognist controlling nonsense really is what it means to be a follower of the Carpenter, I wouldn't be jumping on board. Thankfully plenty of people reassure me it isn't. https://t.co/xflEcHGggT — Humanist Quaker (@HumanistQuaker) September 24, 2026

7.

This man would love Gilead https://t.co/PVuOBaBscS — Tshepo (@TshepoHiding) September 24, 2026

8.

Says two of the most toxic useless social media personalities ever imagined.

I’d be so humiliated if either of these were my sons. — Cristy Fox (@bezalelplace) September 24, 2026

9.

Social services need to be taking a look at these people. https://t.co/BPn1FuYM0E — Christine Best (@tinajaneb33) September 24, 2026

10.

‘Gender Critical’ men having a chat. https://t.co/motpz9ovuh — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) September 24, 2026

11.