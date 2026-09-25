Weird World misogyny right-wing sexism

This right-wing ‘Christian’ pastor insisted that women’s social media use should be overseen by a ‘competent man’, and got dragged into next year – 22 deservedly brutal takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 25th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Due to somebody’s oversight, US nationalists and so-called Christians Brian Sauvé and Eric Conn were given unsupervised access to one another, where they just amplified each other’s sexist BS.

The pair of pastors from Utah’s Refuge Church got together to wang on about the alleged ‘feminisation’ of America, on their podcast, The King’s Hall.

Brace yourself for this hot take on women and social media.

“Women either shouldn’t be on social media or any social media they have should be kind of a walled garden situation where some competent man is curating and blocking and directing and taking a look …what’s going on.

I have access to my wife’s social media accounts and I have blocked—this is not an exaggeration—thousands of accounts. Thousands of them. She generally has very little idea of what is going on in the real social media because I’ve created a walled garden of cute goat videos.”

Firstly …he has a wife? Still?? But wait …there was more.

To recap – women shouldn’t vote, work, or *checks notes* have friends, as well as only being allowed a social media presence if their Alpha male lord and master okays it.

journalist Lesley Stahl looking sceptical

Tweeters weren’t buying what the pastor was selling, and the responses were appropriately brutal. Here are some favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages:1 2