All Donald Trump had to do was walk straight down the red carpet. Mission: not accomplished

US donald trump

We cross now to the White House, where the Trumps have been hosting President and Madam Xi of China. Apparently they’re now BFFs, or some such thing – at least in the mind of Dozy Donald.

The couples posed for photos, did the whole speech thing – as you do. Trump, however, hogged the internet limelight once again by making a bloody fool of himself.

Watch Trump walking here — he can’t walk in a straight line pic.twitter.com/x9bSNiWKqE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2026

Before anyone comes for us, we can see that he ends up on his mark. However, we suspect his instructions were “Walk to the end of the carpet, then take a step to the left.”, rather than “Amble across the carpet like a drunken sailor, barging your wife out of the way as you go.”

We’ve seen four-year-old flower girls who understood the assignment better. People came for him in the comments.

1.

Medical experts believe Trump is suffering from a rare neurological disorder characterized by erratic locomotion, acute directional confusion and a debilitating condition known as “Lumbering Fat Fuck Syndrome.”™️ Stay tuned for further medical analyses. pic.twitter.com/rvy3rKmPxB — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) September 24, 2026

2.

He forced that woman right off the carpet so he has all the attention https://t.co/2jb6uYpX66 — Covie (@covie_93) September 24, 2026

3.

The red carpet may need guardrails. — _ (@SundaeDivine) September 24, 2026

4.

Good thing he doesn’t drive. He’d never pass the field sobriety test if he got pulled over. https://t.co/kGXVSCP1nm — Brittney (@AZ_Brittney) September 24, 2026

5.

LOL no red carpet for you, Melanie https://t.co/oISRATGYHb — KellDA 2 (@KellDAChicago) September 24, 2026

6.

He can’t even think straight either — Trump is a PEDO ⚖️ (@TrumpPedophile2) September 24, 2026

7.

He’s decaying so badly, he can’t walk in a straight fucking line. What are we doing here? pic.twitter.com/DvYLrNtQnz — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) September 24, 2026

8.

Reporters demand the right to stand there and say nothing about our 80-year-old President's clear signs of physical and mental decline after making the physical and mental decline of the former President THE ONLY THING THEY TALKED ABOUT. https://t.co/wTdGLWntY6 — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) September 24, 2026

9.