US donald trump

All Donald Trump had to do was walk straight down the red carpet. Mission: not accomplished

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 25th, 2026

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We cross now to the White House, where the Trumps have been hosting President and Madam Xi of China. Apparently they’re now BFFs, or some such thing – at least in the mind of Dozy Donald.

The couples posed for photos, did the whole speech thing – as you do. Trump, however, hogged the internet limelight once again by making a bloody fool of himself.

Before anyone comes for us, we can see that he ends up on his mark. However, we suspect his instructions were “Walk to the end of the carpet, then take a step to the left.”, rather than “Amble across the carpet like a drunken sailor, barging your wife out of the way as you go.”

We’ve seen four-year-old flower girls who understood the assignment better. People came for him in the comments.

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