Donald Trump’s Oval Office nap would have been less mortifying if he hadn’t just been wanging on about ‘Sleepy Joe’ – 19 resounding facepalms

Politics donald trump

We’re beginning to wonder why the White House doesn’t just schedule the president’s photo ops for the middle of the night. He’s usually up posting AI pictures of himself with great hair and a six-pack, defeating Mark Carney in a wrestling match, or towing Greenland over to New York, or some such guff.

Flipping the schedule might save Donald Trump from being recorded nodding off, which seems to happen just about every time he’s in the Oval Office. Whoever made his chair needs to start marketing it to insomniacs.

On Monday, during a big announcement about a new steel plant, Donald dozed off while Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick did their best to pretend they hadn’t noticed. Trump’s Oval Office nap time was made even more embarrassing because Dozy Don had just been having a pop at his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Watch what happened.

Trump: Sleepy Joe Biden, have you heard of him? *a few moments later* Trump: pic.twitter.com/j9Mw9F4wI5 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 28, 2026

Nicely stitched. The internet facepalmed hard, and didn’t hold back with the mockery.

1.

5 minutes after he said “Sleepy Joe Biden” of course! https://t.co/1DtjYmg0Zp — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) September 28, 2026

2.

There's something special about a man falling asleep on live television three minutes after calling his predecessor "Sleepy Joe." — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 28, 2026

3.

4.

In trumps defense howard is very very boring https://t.co/1Ym1Ln1tQG — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 28, 2026

5.

FOR FUCK SAKE TRUMP IS LOSING CONSCIOUSNESS ON LIVE TELEVISION. SOMEONE CALL THE NURSING HOME. pic.twitter.com/YVo7y4jeC3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 28, 2026

6.

Looks like the Nodfather is back… pic.twitter.com/L2RKdhejaU — _ (@SundaeDivine) September 28, 2026

7.

For all the ‘Sleepy Joe’ jokes, Biden came to work by 9 and didn't pass out during meetings. https://t.co/UZs4MqxHCB — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) September 28, 2026

8.

Donald Trump: "Joe Biden is a low-energy individual" pic.twitter.com/ksum6lshtP — Jürgen .. ❤️ (@Jurgen80048425) September 28, 2026

9.

Him falling alseep while his Secretary of Energy is speaking….. https://t.co/4l8crVFZsE — Covie (@covie_93) September 28, 2026

10.