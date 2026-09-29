Politics donald trump

Donald Trump’s Oval Office nap would have been less mortifying if he hadn’t just been wanging on about ‘Sleepy Joe’ – 19 resounding facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 29th, 2026

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We’re beginning to wonder why the White House doesn’t just schedule the president’s photo ops for the middle of the night. He’s usually up posting AI pictures of himself with great hair and a six-pack, defeating Mark Carney in a wrestling match, or towing Greenland over to New York, or some such guff.

Flipping the schedule might save Donald Trump from being recorded nodding off, which seems to happen just about every time he’s in the Oval Office. Whoever made his chair needs to start marketing it to insomniacs.

On Monday, during a big announcement about a new steel plant, Donald dozed off while Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick did their best to pretend they hadn’t noticed. Trump’s Oval Office nap time was made even more embarrassing because Dozy Don had just been having a pop at his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Watch what happened.

Nicely stitched. The internet facepalmed hard, and didn’t hold back with the mockery.

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