Donald Trump offered a new prediction for when the US war with Iran will end and prompted a facepalm so loud it echoed off the moon

Politics donald trump Iran war

For those not following along closely at home, it might be a bit tricky to track exactly what’s going on between the United States and Iran.

From the very beginning, Donald Trump has promised two things about the conflict in the Middle East. 1) It’s definitely not a war and 2) it will be over very quickly.

And yet when Donald popped up at a golf tournament in Chicago, IL this weekend, his update directly contradicted both of those promises.

For starters, when the United States first attacked Iran, the President insisted that this was not an invasion, it was just an ‘excursion.’ Putting aside the fact that he meant to say ‘incursion’ – the man really is a Russian nesting doll of idiocy – he absolutely refused to call it a ‘war.’

Cut to seven months later and he is casually using the word ‘war’ to describe the conflict with Iran. That is still ongoing. Even though he promised it would be over immediately.

But on that second point… Trump’s golf tournament press conference came with a fresh new prediction: don’t worry, Americans, the war will be over soon.

NEW: President Trump makes a prediction about the Iran war “I think what’s going to happen is we’re going to win the war very soon,” the president told Fox News’ @aishahhasnie at the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club. Trump predicted oil prices will fall once the war ends,… pic.twitter.com/ZG1c4dQ7wb — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 27, 2026

Feel better now?

Yeah, no one on Twitter did, either.

1.

Just two more weeks!!!! This time, Trump really, really means it!!!! Only MAGA would be stupid enough to listen to this idiot at this point. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) September 27, 2026

2.

But I thought we “won the war” that “isn’t a war”, on “day one”, nearly 8 months ago. https://t.co/cAtvP5tWEu — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 27, 2026

3.

We’re 211 days into a war he said would be over in two weeks. He’s already claimed we won dozens of times, and now he’s saying we’ll win “very soon” again. How do people believe this bullshit? https://t.co/8ghn0ZFyQV — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) September 27, 2026

4.

Didn’t we already win in March ?

And April, and May, and June, and July, and August, and September ? — ExGOP (it’s a cult) (@TexasExGOP) September 27, 2026

5.

We’ve won this war so many times, let’s do it again! Then let’s win it again next week. Come on, nobody believes this guy right? You can’t be that stupid — Common Sense (@MooreJorda91798) September 27, 2026

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