Politics donald trump Iran war

Donald Trump offered a new prediction for when the US war with Iran will end and prompted a facepalm so loud it echoed off the moon

Saul Hutson. Updated September 28th, 2026

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For those not following along closely at home, it might be a bit tricky to track exactly what’s going on between the United States and Iran.

From the very beginning, Donald Trump has promised two things about the conflict in the Middle East. 1) It’s definitely not a war and 2) it will be over very quickly.

And yet when Donald popped up at a golf tournament in Chicago, IL this weekend, his update directly contradicted both of those promises.

For starters, when the United States first attacked Iran, the President insisted that this was not an invasion, it was just an ‘excursion.’ Putting aside the fact that he meant to say ‘incursion’ – the man really is a Russian nesting doll of idiocy – he absolutely refused to call it a ‘war.’

Cut to seven months later and he is casually using the word ‘war’ to describe the conflict with Iran. That is still ongoing. Even though he promised it would be over immediately.

But on that second point… Trump’s golf tournament press conference came with a fresh new prediction: don’t worry, Americans, the war will be over soon.

Feel better now?

Yeah, no one on Twitter did, either.

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