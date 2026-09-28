Weird World rude telegraph

The Telegraph’s gloriously juvenile list of Britain’s rudest place names was made even better by this letter to the Sunday Sport

David Harris. Updated September 28th, 2026

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You’d think that a newspaper like The Telegraph would usually have better things to do with its time than compiling a list of Britain’s rudest place names.

But on this occasion we’re glad that it’s taking a break from moaning about the costs of private education, railing against immigration and stoking up the culture wars.

Here’s their wonderful list of risque place names, shared on Twitter by Guy Walters.

And the list in full.

And while it prompted no end of A++ replies …

… surely none of them beat this particular memory of an especially enthusiastic Sunday Sport reader.

Well played sir.

And if that’s got you in the mood for this sort of thing, here are a whole load more suggestions (and occasional repetitions) from the good people of Twitter.

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