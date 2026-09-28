The Telegraph’s gloriously juvenile list of Britain’s rudest place names was made even better by this letter to the Sunday Sport

Weird World rude telegraph

You’d think that a newspaper like The Telegraph would usually have better things to do with its time than compiling a list of Britain’s rudest place names.

But on this occasion we’re glad that it’s taking a break from moaning about the costs of private education, railing against immigration and stoking up the culture wars.

Here’s their wonderful list of risque place names, shared on Twitter by Guy Walters.

Britain’s rudest places, courtesy of the Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/UezD5kG0lz — Guy Walters 🇺🇦 (@guywalters) September 24, 2026

And the list in full.

And while it prompted no end of A++ replies …

Old but gold shit street. pic.twitter.com/k4Q4TB6af9 — Richard Negus (@TrooperSnooks) September 24, 2026

There really was a street named Gropecunt Lane in Shoreditch, I remember it. A prostitute’s haunt at one time I think. — Retsim Retrac (@llamper) September 24, 2026

What about this village in the Shetlands? pic.twitter.com/TF2oWBABjS — Andy Rawson (@AndrewRawson11) September 24, 2026

I was in Scratchy Bottom and Shitterton earlier this month! pic.twitter.com/pdMSFzp4rl — Zara Zee (@Zeddeee) September 24, 2026

… surely none of them beat this particular memory of an especially enthusiastic Sunday Sport reader.

Years ago, we had a reader, I think he was called David, who used to cycle to Wetwang every couple of weeks and send us a photo of himself standing by the sign.

Also sent in a lovely recipe for Welsh cakes — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) September 24, 2026

Well played sir.

And I still have it!

In the same box as the lovely letter from Germaine Greer politely saying that, no, she would not like to pose in Sunday Sport pic.twitter.com/Mz754XmWnD — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) September 24, 2026

Renaissance man. Renaissance prince, really. Excellent approach to life. — peterneil62 (@peterneil62) September 24, 2026

And if that’s got you in the mood for this sort of thing, here are a whole load more suggestions (and occasional repetitions) from the good people of Twitter.

1.

There’s a Fanny Street in Saltaire, West Yorkshire — Andrew Teece 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AndrewTeece1978) September 24, 2026

2.

Pratts Bottom, in Kent, must be on the extended list. — Kentish Ways (@Cantwara_) September 24, 2026

3.

Sandy Balls has a campsite with a nice big sign you can have a photo taken next to, if anyone reading this is looking for half term ideas for the kids 👍 — Cheshire Cat (@CestrianFeline) September 24, 2026

4.

I used to live in Bell End in Rowley. Now I’m near Lickey End, which is near a different Bell End.

Also nearby is Cockshot Lane, near North Piddle. — 🌽🚴🎸 (@PlantsBikesBass) September 24, 2026

5.