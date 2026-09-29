Social Media funny threads

25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Poke Reporter. Updated September 29th, 2026

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Hello, and welcome to this week’s feast of funny stuff we’ve spotted over on Threads.

It’s a wonderful mix of the topical, the absurd, and observations about life and pop culture. Manchester City fans, brace yourselves for a zinger.

Let’s dive in.

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