Donald Trump accidentally handed the internet a clip of him saying he’s ‘done a shitty job as president’ – 15 enthusiastic agreements

US donald trump

We cross now to The Thick of It, or perhaps that should be Veep. Either will do to represent the almost too comically incompetent administration currently (in theory, at least) running the US.

During his announcement that the US Government now has its very own chatbot, and that’s not a nickname for JD Vance, Donald Trump literally said the words “I’ve done a shitty job as president”. Here’s how that happened.

President Trump on https://t.co/nrmMwnHBXe: "If it is the biggest thing I've ever done, I've done a shitty job as President. But you know what? It's damn good." pic.twitter.com/ZgORKIYauk — CSPAN (@cspan) September 29, 2026

As anybody with even the slightest political savvy could have predicted, it was immediately clipped to isolate the important part.

Trump: I've done a shitty job as president pic.twitter.com/cw95ioX1EL — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 29, 2026

The burns came thick and fast, which is a nickname for JD Vance. Let’s take a look.

4. This is the truest statement he has ever said 💀 https://t.co/uKlEHFd0mr — Commander Cody (@CodyFandom_) September 29, 2026

5. Trump: “I’ve done a shitty job as president.”

Well there you have it, folks. You have heard it from the horse’s mouth. pic.twitter.com/nEcRs5UpEL — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) September 29, 2026

6. Oh lol, "shitty job" doesn't even begin to cover it. https://t.co/vtIOgB9W0r — Giselle💃🇺🇸 (@kgiselle653) September 29, 2026

7. Even a broken Nazi is right once a lifteime. https://t.co/2SYdTbvdKs — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) September 29, 2026

8. Me when im compliment fishing but no one corrects me https://t.co/HOebp6PXF3 — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) September 29, 2026

9. Trump: “I literally ruined the country and I hate my voters” MAGA: “This is clearly 4D chess, we should trust the plan like always” https://t.co/7vU3ztl1FN — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) September 29, 2026

11. Fact check: true https://t.co/7IvfrKHuLy — robert jon anderson (@R_JonAnderson) September 29, 2026

13. BREAKING: In an unexpected moment, Donald Trump tells the truth for the first time in his Presidency. https://t.co/50KolpCAsT — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) September 29, 2026

14. Trump moments ago: “If this is the biggest thing I’ve done, I've done a shitty job as president.” When you’ve done such a shitty job as president that you just say the hell with it and start admitting it yourself. 😂 pic.twitter.com/htU4T5CGel — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) September 29, 2026

15. He’s so close to getting it… https://t.co/LX1kHxyhe1 — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 29, 2026

The Governor of Illinois, a permanent and very entertaining thorn in the side of Donald Trump, gave the unintentional Democratic Party advert a proper sign-off.

I'm JB Pritzker and I approve this message. https://t.co/UjYI475YHj — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) September 29, 2026

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