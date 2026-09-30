Donald Trump accidentally handed the internet a clip of him saying he’s ‘done a shitty job as president’ – 15 enthusiastic agreements
We cross now to The Thick of It, or perhaps that should be Veep. Either will do to represent the almost too comically incompetent administration currently (in theory, at least) running the US.
During his announcement that the US Government now has its very own chatbot, and that’s not a nickname for JD Vance, Donald Trump literally said the words “I’ve done a shitty job as president”. Here’s how that happened.
President Trump on https://t.co/nrmMwnHBXe: "If it is the biggest thing I've ever done, I've done a shitty job as President. But you know what? It's damn good." pic.twitter.com/ZgORKIYauk
— CSPAN (@cspan) September 29, 2026
As anybody with even the slightest political savvy could have predicted, it was immediately clipped to isolate the important part.
Trump: I've done a shitty job as president pic.twitter.com/cw95ioX1EL
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 29, 2026
The burns came thick and fast, which is a nickname for JD Vance. Let’s take a look.
The Governor of Illinois, a permanent and very entertaining thorn in the side of Donald Trump, gave the unintentional Democratic Party advert a proper sign-off.
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