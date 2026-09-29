Andy Burnham had a message for the right about ‘taking back control’ and it wasn’t just in the room he got a standing ovation
A big day for the Labour Party and an even bigger day for Andy Burnham, who gave his first speech to the party conference as prime minister today.
And unlike when Keir Starmer did this sort of thing there was actually a moment or two that went viral, properly viral.
And none more so than this bit, a message for the right – Nigel Farage, we’re looking at you – who constantly wang on about ‘taking back control’ and it’s half a minute and a bit very well spent.
🚨 WATCH: Andy Burnham issues a diagnosis of Britain
“The British right talk about taking back control, NEVER let them forget that they are the ones that gave it away in the first place” pic.twitter.com/DqetNuejcQ
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 29, 2026
H’s not been in the job long and he’s got it all to do but here’s what people made of that particular message today.